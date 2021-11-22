ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany legislators submit resolution calling for City to reimburse Sheriff’s Office for increased patrols

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nWa0V_0d48Av6l00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Republicans in the Albany County Legislature have submitted a resolution calling for the City of Albany to reimburse the Albany County Sheriff’s Office for increased patrols. Legislators said with surging crime rates, the Sheriff’s Office provided the Albany Police Department with additional sheriff deputies.

“The deployment of additional sheriff’s deputies and resources to the city has proven to be very effective in improving overall public safety, but these enhanced protections come at a cost,” said Minority Leader Frank Mauriello.

Albany County was awarded $1.3 million to expand housing opportunities and mental health support

Legislators said these patrols have cost over $1.1 million dollars in overtime, dispatching and other costs. The proposed resolution requests a payment schedule be formed to reimburse the Sheriff’s Office. Legislators said Sheriff Craig Apple has also requested funding for new dispatchers in his own department.

“It is not usual for the Sheriff’s Department to receive money (chargebacks) from municipalities in our county for services provided to them that are above and beyond typical department operations. In fact, just last week, the public safety committee unanimously approved a $2.1 million agreement for paramedic services involving six towns,” said Legislator Mark Grimm.

Albany has been granted $80 million for pandemic-related expenses from the Federal Government. Legislators said the City also may have saved millions of dollars by not hiring for unfilled police and dispatcher positions. To date, the City has not responded to the legislator’s requests for payments.

Albany County amends law to prevent employment discrimination based on hairstyles

“The City of Albany has the funding and resources necessary to police its own streets, yet it refuses to pay the county for its assistance,” said Mauriello. “This strategy saves money for the city but hurts the thousands of residents living outside the city. I urge Mayor Sheehan to stop taking advantage of the current arrangement and start a dialogue with the Sheriff to decide when the county will be reimbursed.”

The Mayor’s Office declined to comment on the resolution.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany, November 27

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow. Monday, November 29 Monday, November 29th from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Fullerton Street form 20-28 Fullerton Street for service vehicles. Monday, November 29th from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 […]
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
Albany County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Of Albany#Employment Discrimination#Weather#Republicans#The Sheriff S Office#The Sheriff S Department#The Federal Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NEWS10 ABC

Gov. Hochul signs executive order allowing hospitals to limit non-essential procedures

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order Friday she said would help address staffing and capacity shortages at hospitals across New York State, ahead of any post-Thanksgiving spike in COVID-19 cases. The executive order allows the New York State Department of Health to limit “non-essential, non-urgent” procedures in hospitals or health […]
HEALTH
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy