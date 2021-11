Fans saw The Bachelorette Tayshia Adams send home Bennett Jordan during his time on her season. He went home after Noah Erb and him couldn’t get along. Basically, Tayshia chose Noah over Bennett. This did not sit well with Bennett. Actually, he even went back to see her once again to ask for another chance. However, he still ended up being sent home, again. Now, Bennett is sharing more details about reaching out to her after that horrible elimination. Plus, he’s sharing if she ever responded.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO