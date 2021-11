The Xbox Series X replica mini fridge is available at certain retailers already, Video Games Chronicle reported Monday. Social media is full of posts from people claiming the Xbox Series X has gone on sale at Target. Additionally, it seems as though the retailer is shipping these things out to those with pre-orders. There’s no official statement from Microsoft on the early shipments and sales, but hey, now’s the time for you to (potentially) own one of the most absurd pieces of video game memorabilia ever!

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO