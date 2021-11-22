Life sentenced handed down in 2018 homicide that led to two pursuits

DAYTON — A 29-year-old Dayton man was sentenced Monday to life in prison for killing a man who was found shot to death in a car on Wentworth Avenue in October 2018.

Jamariyo Drane was sentenced for the shooting death of Calvin Tribble, who was killed on Oct. 23, 2018. Drane will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 58 years in prison.

Dayton officers spotted two vehicles on Gettysburg Avenue speeding when the officer heard multiple gunshots when he pulled out to investigate.

The officer eventually found the car Tribble was in on Wentworth Avenue, where two other people also were inside it.

The other vehicle sped off from police and was eventually found abandoned on Kennywood Lane in West Carrollton.

The next day, police had another pursuit, which ended with Drane being arrested.

Drane was found guilty of murder, felonious assault, several weapons charges and two counts of failing to comply with police following a bench trial in October.

©2021 Cox Media Group