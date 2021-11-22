ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

How The World Learned of Pres. Kennedy’s Assassination 58 Years Ago Today

959theriver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were alive, you won’t forget it. If you weren’t alive, you still...

www.959theriver.com

Comments / 17

Related
WRAL

On this day in history: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. On this day in history: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas. John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, was assassinated while traveling...
DALLAS, TX
Indy100

‘You never get over these losses’: JFK’s niece responds to QAnon’s fascination with her family

John F Kennedy’s niece has responded to QAnon’s fascination with her family. Maria Shriver, the daughter of the former president’s sister Eunice, retweeted a video of MSNBC’s Brian Williams saying the Kennedy and Bessette families deserve “our respect and our sorrow”, not the “circus of lost souls that is now soiling the sacred place in American presidential history.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Pres#American
fox40jackson.com

Romanian immigrant to Americans who favor communism: ‘If you don't learn from history, nothing will save you’

A Romanian immigrant who moved to the United States in pursuit of a better life said Americans favoring communism need to learn from history or “nothing will save you.”. “I’m not saying that every system in the world is perfect, but to be in favor of communism, considering history and everything that has been documented throughout the years, it’s sad. It’s really sad,” Bogdan Laurentiu told Fox News.
IMMIGRATION
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden releases Thanksgiving Day proclamation – here it is

President Joe Biden released the traditional Thanksgiving Day proclamation on Wednesday ahead of his travel to Nantucket, Mass. where he was expected to spend the Thanksgiving holiday. Here is the full text of his proclamation below:. Thanksgiving provides us with a time to reflect on our many blessings — from...
NANTUCKET, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Post

Republicans are fomenting a violent insurgency in America. It may have already started.

The United States has a serious problem with political violence, particularly right-wing violence, which has overtaken Islamist attacks as the No. 1 domestic terrorism threat. The list of right-wing outrages includes Oklahoma City 1995 (168 dead), Pittsburgh 2018 (11 dead) and El Paso 2019 (23 dead). The 2020 Kenosha, Wis., shooting, which left two dead, is part of the same alarming trend. Even though Kyle Rittenhouse was found last week to have acted in self-defense, he remains morally culpable for showing up with an assault-style rifle at a protest, looking for trouble.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

CNN article declares 'There's nothing more frightening... than an angry White man' after Rittenhouse trial

CNN raised eyebrows over an article plastered on its website targeting "angry White men" following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. "The specter of the angry Black man has been evoked in politics and popular culture to convince White folks that a big, bad Black man is coming to get them and their daughters… But as I've watched three separate trials about White male violence unfold across the US these past few weeks – the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, the Ahmaud Arbery death trial and the civil case against organizers of the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville – I've come to a sobering conclusion: There is nothing more frightening in America today than an angry White man," CNN writer/producer John Blake wrote on Saturday.
POLITICS
citywatchla.com

INFINITE SIEG F#CKING HEILS: Alas, Kyle Rittenhouse Is An American

Also inevitably rejoicing, and scarily saying the quiet parts out loud, were the hate-mongering, bottom-feeding, proudly out anti-Semites and white supremacists who've crawled out of their fetid swamps and caves to embrace awful little Kyle as one of their own. It's ugly: "INFINITE SIEG FUCKING HEILS!....Open season on lib trash commies!...Antifags and BLMKKK gotta be shitting....Sieg Kyle!...DO YOU SEE, WHITE MAN? We still have power...Sorry kikes, better luck next time...As far as the media is concerned, (Kyle) should have let those anti-Whites murder him for being White...You were warned...Kyle is already suiting up to patrol Jews tonight...Do not use this as an excuse to relax - we are still being genocided, raped & erased daily." As though this was not a country bathed in blood and conquest where white men have long used guns with impunity to get what they want - against black kids buying Skittles, lefty protesters armed with skateboards, black men out jogging - many celebrated "a major turning point in the quest for justice" wherein, "We can protect our communities now!" "We have permission to defend ourselves," exulted one; when another challenged that with, "We don't need fucking permission and never did," a third chimed in, "But now it's a legal precedent." Cheered the neo-Nazi Occidental Templars, "Good American legal precedent and license to kill violent commies."
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy