While we do have to wait just a bit longer to finally enter the Lands Between of Elden Ring, you don’t have to wait to pre-order the game. This fantasy epic is the latest game from the team that brought the world the Dark Souls series, as well as the similarly challenging Bloodborne and Sekiro. Fans were eagerly awaiting the next game this team had in store to further push us to our gaming limits, eventually revealing the brand new Elden Ring. While visually similar in many ways to its infamous Souls series, this open-world title promises to offer plenty of new experiences for even the most dedicated FromSoftware fans.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO