Avoid the hectic holiday hassle on kids' toys

By Erin Miller
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WBFF) — Black Friday is quickly approaching and...

nwahomepage.com

Hot Holiday Toys: Monster Trucks!

Get your wish lists ready as Good Day NWA presents these Hot Holiday Toys sponsored by Energizer batteries. Batman, All-Terrain Batmobile Remote Control Vehicle, Toys for Boys – not suitable for kids under 3. This is the All- Terrain Batmobile RC. This remote control vehicle is built with performance tires...
SHOPPING
WJHL

Are toy shortages coming this holiday season?

Concerns over possible toy shortages this holiday season has some parents giving up on the expensive high tech toys to focus instead on the classics. One local toy store does not expect to run out of toys for your little one. Meanwhile, others may consider gifting an antique and unique present. The owner of Action […]
SHOPPING
Fox 59

Hottest toys for the holidays

NEW YORK — There are now only 39 days left until Christmas. If you need help figuring out what gifts to buy for the kids in your life, Chris Byrne, aka The Toy Guy, shares some ideas featuring shows like “Paw Patrol” and “Cocomelon.”
SHOPPING
wabi.tv

Avoiding cooking fires this holiday season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor fire officials say Thanksgiving is their busiest day of the year when it comes to fielding calls for cooking fires. Public Education Officer Jake Johnson is reminding folks of some best safety practices. He says there are steps you can take ahead of time to...
BANGOR, ME
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hectic holiday season: Shipping, shopping, job scams to watch out for

You keep hearing it from us, but that’s because it’s true: The pandemic is making it easier and easier for scammers to take advantage of people. And the hectic holiday season only makes people more vulnerable to scams. With so much going on, and so many pandemic-induced delays and shortages,...
SHOPPING
fox29.com

Fun holiday toys for under $25

Help keep your holiday budget manageable without sacrificing fun gifts. Ali Mierzejewski from Toy Insider joins Good Day Philadelphia to share some great kids gifts for under $25.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Scammers promise popular toys for holidays

Every year, there’s always a few “must-have” toys on most kids’ holiday wish lists. The toy sells out fast and becomes expensive and hard to find. On top of that, the microchip shortage has parents worried about getting their deliveries on time. . This year’s hot picks, according to Amazon (a BBB Accredited Business), include...
AMAZON
atlantaparent.com

Five Ways to Avoid Toy Overload

An avalanche of toys always seems to appear in our homes this time of year. For a simple, more meaningful celebration, use these strategies to cut back on the toy overload. This gift-giving method is “something they want, something they need, something to wear, and something to read.” The idea is that it gives kids a variety of gifts without going overboard. It’s practical, affordable and fun. Best of all it’s easy to shop for, without the risk of impulse buying.
RELATIONSHIPS
mocoshow.com

2021 Burtonsville Holiday Toy Drive

In 2020, a number of Burtonsville residents realized many underprivileged children in the community would not experience the same holiday experience many local children have due to the struggles many had during the pandemic. A number of Burtonsville residents decided to do something about it– they organized a group of...
BURTONSVILLE, MD
Elle

The 70 Best Kids Toys That Are Setting Trends

Kids are picky, fickle little creatures, and honestly, that’s a big part of their charm. Thankfully, there are people out there whose job is to figure out what our kids want before it’s sold out and going for the price of a small car on eBay. So far this year, the hottest toys on these experts' lists are all about getting your kids active, getting their brains engaged, and thankfully, cutting down their screen time. To help you determine what it is that your kids really want, we combed the lists to round up the very best, most engaging, and totally trending toys for kids that they'll be obsessing over.
SHOPPING
southcentralfloridalife.com

Toys 4 Kids fishing tournament and toy collection will be held Dec. 4

CLEWISTON -- What could be better than fishing on Lake Okeechobee while playing Santa?. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. For $5.99, less than 20 cents a day, subscribers will receive unlimited access to SouthCentralFloridaLife.com, including exclusive content from...
KIDS
Popular Mechanics

The Best Science Toys for Kids

As adults, it’s our job to foster curiosity and a love of science in the kids in our lives. And what better way to do this than through play? Toys allow children ample opportunity to learn all kinds of scientific lessons, from cause and effect, to how their bodies work, to lessons on the natural world around us, and what lies beyond us in the universe. But how do we choose from the myriad of science toys available? How do we know which ones are worth the cost, and which ones will actually help our kids develop their critical thinking so they can become better scientists?
SCIENCE

