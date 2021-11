U.K. Top 50 firms Clyde & Co and BLM are in talks for a potential merger that would create a combined firm with revenues of around £735 million. On Friday, both firms released statements about opportunities for further growth regarding the talks, which were first reported by Roll On Friday. If it were to go ahead, the new firm would compete to be one of the largest 10 U.K.-headquartered firms.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO