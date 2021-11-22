ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

AJ Hoffler lands 'dream offer,' says Ohio State leads recruitment

By Jeremy Birmingham about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AJ Hoffler called Ohio State his 'dream...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Bryce Young reacts to Auburn players mocking Alabama celebration

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young didn’t take too kindly to Auburn players mocking the Crimson Tide receiver Jameson Williams‘ signature touchdown celebration. In a postgame interview following Alabama’s four-overtime win in the Iron Bowl, Young had a few words for the Tigers. “We saw it,” he said. “It was noted. But...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh’s has brutal 12-word message for Ohio State’s Ryan Day

Michigan defeated Ohio State 42-27 on Saturday afternoon. In doing so, the Wolverines ended an eight-game losing streak to their hated rivals and improved to 11-1 on the year. Considering how often they’ve been robbed by officials in 2021, this one no doubt felt good. Running back Hassan Haskins was...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dream School#Buckeyes
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh’s Comment On Ohio State Game Is Going Viral

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is more than ready for his team to take on Ohio State next Saturday. Harbaugh spoke to the media on that topic after the Wolverines blasted the Maryland Terrapins, 59-18 to get to 10-1. Let’s just say that he knows what’s at stake. “We want...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama no longer ranked No. 2 in ESPN FPI rankings

Alabama Football coverage presented by — Alabama entered the week ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings and in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI). The latter is no longer the case, as of Sunday morning, as the Tide have fallen from the No. 2 spot. In the latest...
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Former Bama Coach Goes Ballistic on the Bus After a Loss

No one likes to lose. A loss hangs over a team like an ominous cloud, blocking out the bright spots and bringing everyone down until a team wins again. The Texas Longhorns, under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and just turned in a lackluster performance against the Iowa State Cyclones.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Report: LSU Has Made Lincoln Riley A Huge Offer

On Wednesday afternoon, news broke that Michigan State offered to make Mel Tucker one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, Michigan State offered a 10-year, $95 million deal. With Tucker seemingly locked up as the Spartans head coach, LSU appears to have whiffed on at least one coach.
MICHIGAN STATE
ESPN

Ohio State reinstates backup QB Jack Miller after suspension for impaired-driving arrest

Ohio State announced backup quarterback Jack Miller has been reinstated to the team after a charge of operating a vehicle while impaired was reduced to a misdemeanor. Miller was pulled over by Ohio State Highway Patrol the morning of Nov. 5 for driving in marked lanes. At the time, Miller refused a Breathalyzer test, was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired and was released the same day.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy