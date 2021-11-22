ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Bill Gates Has 5 Book Recommendations for Your 2021 Holiday Season

By Tom Huddleston Jr., CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Gates wants you to read more science fiction. On Monday, Gates released his annual holiday book recommendation list — along with a blog post explaining why two of his five selections are science-fiction books. As a child, he wrote, he was "obsessed" with science fiction. And though the famous reading...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

For your favorite readers, here are 13 books by Oregon authors for holiday giving

If you’re shopping for readers this year, why not wrap up a book by an Oregon author or illustrator? Here are 13 titles, all published in 2021, for bookworms of all ages. After Freda’s grandmother takes her blueberry picking and preserves the berries in jars, Freda ponders what she could save. In this picture book from Portlander Vera Brosgol, words and illustrations combine for a humorous tale about what’s truly worth hoarding in life.
OREGON STATE
SFGate

Book World: Three great new audiobooks for your holiday drive

"The Man Who Died Twice: A Thursday Murder Club Mystery" This is the second installment in Richard Osman's justifiably popular series chronicling the adventures of the Thursday Murder Club, a group of elderly sleuths living in an English retirement village. Like its predecessor, this too has its poignant moments, but above all it is witty in a low-key, mild-mannered fashion that is particularly diverting in juxtaposition with the murder and mayhem unloosed by the intricate plot. Our four friends -- Elizabeth, ex-spy; Joyce, retired nurse; Ibrahim, psychiatrist; and Ron, firebrand labor agitator -- find themselves sorting out -- and, to be frank, involved in -- a tangle of crimes encompassing corrupt secret-service operatives, a couple of hit men, the mafia, jewel theft, drug-dealing, thuggery and an act of enterprising vengeance. This thoroughly engaging book is further enhanced by narrator Lesley Manville, whose many acting roles include W.S. Gilbert's wife, Kitty, in "Topsy-Turvy" and Princess Margaret in the forthcoming season of "The Crown." Here, her voice absorbs the manner and accents of the various characters while still retaining the discreetly wry air that pervades the book's overall sensibility. This is an outstanding performance. (Penguin Audio, unabridged, 11¾ hours)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

17 new books to keep your cozy reading season going strong.

It’s that time of year when we all just want to put on a chunky sweater, curl up on the couch, and pretend like we’re in a Nora Ephron movie, right? Here are 17 books coming out this week to help you achieve your autumn dreams. Head on over to your local indie bookstore, and see if Billy Crystal is creepily peeping at you from behind the Personal Growth section.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Hawkins
Person
Isaac Asimov
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Paul Allen
Person
William Shakespeare
Person
Kazuo Ishiguro
Person
Jennifer Doudna
Person
Andy Weir
CNET

Here are the five books Bill Gates loved reading in 2021

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has had a tumultuous year. His divorce from Melinda French Gates was finalized in August. In May, when news of the divorce first came out, stories from The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal alleged questionable behavior by Gates while he was still married. In happier personal news, Gates' oldest daughter, Jennifer, wed in October. But through it all, Gates still found time for reading, and on Monday he published a video and blog post recommending five books he enjoyed in 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
sixtyandme.com

Books for Everyone on Your Holiday List

Don’t most of us love to receive books? How much fun is it to unwrap a cookbook we wouldn’t think of buying for ourselves? Or flip through the novel we’ve heard so much about? Or snuggle with a grandchild as we share a picture book? It’s true; we can never have too many books!
RECIPES
scarsdalenews.com

Change of seasons: Josselsohn serves up holiday treat in latest book

Barbara Josselsohn found a way to keep her readers happy and herself busy during the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s released four books in her Lake Summers series, the first in March of 2020, the latest coming out on Monday, Nov. 15. It’s quite a change from the 15-year process of getting...
SCARSDALE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Fiction Books#Science And Technology#Robot#Foundation#British
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Favorite Fictional Robots

It might seem surprising that some of our favorite characters are robots — by definition they’re not human. However, robots are literally what we make of them, and that’s all the more true of fictional ones. As we become more and more dependent on technology in our daily lives, we can project our hopes and […]
TV SHOWS
dailygalaxy.com

Scientists Warn of Extraterrestrial Microbial Invasion to How Dangerous is COVID Mutant B.1.1.529 (Planet Earth Report)

News from our Pale Blue Dot for the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend: from the “telescope that ate astronomy” to what “Impossible” meant to the legendary physicist, Richard Feynman to black-hole bubbles that could swallow to Universe to poaching triggers the evolution of tuskless elephants to tech companies ‘don’t get’ science-fiction. “Microbial...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Explorers Find Flintstone-Inspired Mansion Empty in the Woods

You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
TV & VIDEOS
Marie Claire

The Queen Has a Special Phone, and Always Answers for Two Callers

Part of being in the royal family means dealing with some sensitive and private matters—which is a problem, considering how often members of that same family have had their phones hacked by rabid tabloid journalists. Kate Middleton’s phone was hacked around 155 times over just a few months in 2005 and 2006. But the Queen has taken some special steps to ensure that her phone calls stay private, especially during conversations with her family, according to a royal expert.
CELEBRITIES
NBC Connecticut

The Latest Gift Trend: Booking Travel ‘Experiences' Instead of Buying ‘Stuff'

The newest trend in holiday gifts doesn't take up space in carry-on luggage or add weight to checked bags. It doesn't even need to be packed. Rather than giving holidaymakers new gear for travel — electronics organizers, Yeti thermoses, yet another airplane pillow — some are giving travel itself. A...
TRAVEL
Rolling Stone

‘The Humans’ Reminds You That Every Family Holiday Dinner Is a Waking Nightmare

A warning, to be issued immediately and upfront: You might not want to see The Humans directly before or after a holiday dinner. Should potential viewers still be suffering from PTSD regarding their Turkey Day get-together, or spend the bulk of their weekly therapy sessions dreading the thought of a Christmas spent in the company of relatives, this movie will be triggering. The filmmakers can not be held liable for any uncontrollable shaking, faintness of breath, numbness in extremities, loss of consciousness and/or bracing moments of clarity and recognition that are experienced while viewing playwright-turned-director Stephen Karam’s adaptation of his...
MOVIES
Best Life

Devin Ratray Played Buzz in "Home Alone." See Him Now at 44.

In Home Alone, Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) might be shocked to be left behind by his family when they leave for Christmas vacation without him, but he's actually glad to be rid of some of them, particularly his older brother Buzz. Played by Devin Ratray, Buzz is a bully to his younger brother, and they often get into trouble together. Of course, Kevin gives Buzz a hard time, too. It's hard to forget him making fun of Buzz's girlfriend ("Woof!") when he finds her picture.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy