OPEC+ Weighs Adjusting Production to Counter Reserve Releases

The price of crude oil was little changed as the market continued reflecting on the coordinated release of strategic reserves (STR). The market believes that the release of these reserves will not push prices lower since it was smaller than expected. Meanwhile, according to the Wall Street Journal, top OPEC+ members were considering a move to pause their recent efforts to increase production. Russia and Saudi Arabia are supportive of the measure in a bid to maintain higher prices. On the other hand, some members like the United Arab Emirates (UAE) believe that the strategic pause will not be needed.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO