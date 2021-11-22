ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

OPEC+ Weighs Adjusting Production to Counter Reserve Releases

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- The OPEC+ group of oil producers may adjust its plans to raise production next month if consuming countries go through with a coordinated release of strategic petroleum reserves, according to delegates....

au.investing.com

OilPrice.com

The Real Reason Why OPEC+ Won’t Open The Taps

The United States announced a release from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) on Tuesday, saying at the same time that it hopes OPEC+ would continue to add 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) to its production every month as per the plan outlined in July. While the U.S. Administration wants the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil dips, focus on OPEC+ response to U.S.-led oil release

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped in thin trading on Thursday, the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, as investors eyed how major producers respond to the U.S.-led emergency oil release designed to cool the market and with OPEC now expecting the release to swell inventories. Brent crude futures had slipped 8...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

Crude oil defies STR release as OPEC weighs change of policy

The price of crude oil was little changed as the market continued reflecting on the coordinated release of strategic reserves (STR). The market believes that the release of these reserves will not push prices lower since it was smaller than expected. Meanwhile, according to the Wall Street Journal, top OPEC+ members were considering a move to pause their recent efforts to increase production. Russia and Saudi Arabia are supportive of the measure in a bid to maintain higher prices. On the other hand, some members like the United Arab Emirates (UAE) believe that the strategic pause will not be needed.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Oil steady after OPEC says reserves release to bloat surplus

Oil was steady, with U.S. traders on holiday, after OPEC said a planned coordinated release of reserves may swell a crude surplus expected early next year. Futures in New York traded near $78 a barrel and volumes were thin with Thanksgiving in the U.S. The projection was made by the producer group’s advisory body – the Economic Commission Board – ahead of a meeting between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies next week. Some of the group’s delegates warned this week that releasing strategic reserves may lead to the group holding back crude supply in January.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

OPEC+ Reacts To Biden, May Not Raise Oil Production In December

The response the market has been waiting for has nearly arrived. OPEC+ heavyweights Saudi Arabia and Russia are rethinking their production strategies in the aftermath of several nations’ plans to release crude oil from emergency stockpiles, according to unnamed Wall Street Journal sources. The United States announced on Tuesday that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

Oil Laughs At Strategic Reserves Release

Oil jumps after US releases reserves, signaling it’s not enough. Dollar relatively stable ahead of US data and Fed minutes. Stocks mixed, RBNZ disappoints, Turkish lira implodes. Oil unscathed. After weeks of speculation, the United States announced that it will release 32 million barrels of crude oil from its strategic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

