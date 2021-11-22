ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds issue warning over school lunch program fraud

North Platte Post
 6 days ago
WASHINGTON — In an advisory issued today, the Office of Inspector General of the Federal Communications Commission alerted EBB providers, beneficiaries, and the public to improper and abusive EBB program enrollments made in connection with the USDA National School Lunch Program’s Community Eligibility Provision....

lp
5d ago

there are far more areas that are in need of monitoring for fraud, waste and abuse, but this is the one they choose to call out... school lunch, honestly. no fraud is ok. but wow

John Bergdorf
5d ago

What a surprise! Another federal, taxpayer, program being abused in order that a few may benefit.

