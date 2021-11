Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7) at Tennessee (6-5, 3-4) 2:45 p.m. CDT Saturday (SEC Network) 1 Vanderbilt coach in the SEC Era won his first game against Tennessee. In 1975, Fred Pancoast led the Commodores to a 17-14 victory over the Volunteers in his first season. Vanderbilt’s nine new coaches since have lost their first game against Tennessee as did the six before Pancoast. Clark Lea will guide Vanderbilt against Tennessee for the first time on Saturday. Across the field, Josh Heupel will lead Tennessee against Vanderbilt in his first season. Vols coaches in the SEC Era have a 9-4 record in their first game against Vanderbilt, although the past two have lost, with Butch Jones losing 14-10 in 2013 and Jeremy Pruitt losing 38-13 in 2018.

