(Washington) -- Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves says the Biden Administration's policies are directly to blame for the nation's supply chain crisis. The Tarkio Republican voiced his displeasure during a U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing Wednesday into issues regarding supply shortages and disruptions into the delivery of materials to stores across the country. Graves, the committee's ranking member, says the general public is concerned about shortages as Thanksgiving and Christmas approach. And, he says those testifying during the hearing represented essential workers experiencing the crisis' effects first hand.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO