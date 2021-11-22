ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

7 wellness tips for a happier life

Augusta Free Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Everybody wants to live a happier life – and one of the best ways to do this is by following these 7 wellness tips. Fingers crossed, they will help to improve your physical and mental health, which will be something for you to...

augustafreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
Florida Weekly

Tips for staying emotionally well through the holidays

The holiday season can be stressful for millions of people. Not only are there pressures to travel and purchase gifts, but there’s more put on one’s plate than usual. This can lead to people spending a couple of months in an ongoing state of stress or overwhelment. The good news is that there are things people can do to help beat back the blues and combat stress all season long.
MENTAL HEALTH
50plusmarketplacenews.com

Seven Tips for Aging Well

You’ve probably heard a lot about wellness in the past few years from “wellness initiatives” in the workplace to fitness classes promising that they will “restore your wellness.” Healthcare plans emphasize wellness now too. Medicare covers an annual wellness visit as well as a variety of other preventive health services. But what exactly is wellness, and how can you implement it in your everyday life?
HEALTH
myrtlebeachsc.com

Health & Wellness Tips To Introduce Into Your Life Right Now

Trying to introduce health and well-being into your life as effectively as possible is really important. And there are a lot of things that you need to keep in mind that will help you make the most of this. Try to come up with some of the best ways of making health and wellness a more complete part of your life right now, and this is something you need to think about right now.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Mobile Games#Juggling#Facebook Purchase#Afp Subscribe#Spotify News#Waterminder
MindBodyGreen

3 Wellness & Beauty Tips From A Holistic Esthetician

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Holistic esthetician Britta Plug has amassed a following for a gentle, thoughtful, and sensitive approach to skin care. If you check out her social channels, she's regularly talking about caring for your skin with love, doing techniques with intention, and not taking yourself to task if you can't do it perfectly.
SKIN CARE
womenfitness.net

Wellness Coach Amanda Webster’s Tips to Happiness Boost During Holidays

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… unless it’s not. If you are already feeling overwhelmed, the notion that you should be jolly, or what can best be described as a sense of “forced merriment,” can result in intensifying feelings of anxiety or melancholy. Taking steps to protect your mental well-being, particularly in this post-COVID era, has never been more necessary. If you are feeling less than joyful this holiday season, know that you are not alone and there are practical and effective strategies that can help.
LIFESTYLE
The Tribune-Democrat

Family Life | Pediatrician: Create a family wellness plan for the New Year

As I write this, I just received a notification that the first winter weather advisory was issued for our area. Temperatures have nosedived into the ’30s, and more and more Christmas lights are appearing every evening. We’re closing in on the holidays, and that means a new year is just around the corner.
YOGA
CBS Sacramento

Could The Perfect Hug Improve Your Health?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Researchers have found that hugging can reduce stress levels and boost confidence. However, could the perfect hug be even more beneficial? Now researchers believe that they’ve cracked the code on what constitutes the perfect hug. Psychologists at Goldsmiths University in London found that time played an important factor. They found that the “10-second snuggle” was the perfect length, saying that 10 seconds is the right amount of time to release plenty of endorphins and improve stress levels and confidence. “Which was surprising to us,” said one of the researchers at Goldsmiths. “We thought 10 seconds is so long, surely at some point, people might find this less pleasant.” In a second experiment, researchers watched over 200 people hugging and found that “crisscrossed hugs” were more enjoyable than “the neck-waist hug.” Hopefully, none of us need researchers to tell us to hug each other this holiday season, but if you do, here’s your prescription.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hiking
CBS Miami

Researchers May Have Cracked The Code For The Best Kind Of Cuddle

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Experts have touted the health benefits of hugging for years, saying hugs can lower stress levels and boost self-confidence. Now, researchers in London have studied the science behind the most satisfying squeeze. To better reveal the sensations behind touch psychologists at Goldsmiths University of London blindfolded 48 women willing to be hugged by a stranger. They tested a one second hug, a five second hug, and a ten second hug. “The very short hugs, the one second hugs, they were perceived as less pleasant,” said psychologist Anna Lena Duren with Goldsmiths University of London. The 10 second snuggle was rated...
SCIENCE
osu.edu

Your Student Life: What is Spiritual Wellness

The word “spiritual” refers to that core dimension of you – your innermost self – that provides you with a profound sense of who you are, where you came from, where you’re going and how you might reach your goal. You may not think much about spiritual well-being and what role it plays in your life, but its significance is stronger than you may believe.
RELIGION
SheKnows

Quick Mindfulness Tricks to Deescalate a Terrible, Stressful Day

We’re living in stressful times, so experiencing a terrible anxiety-inducing day (or two) is pretty common now. Like most of us, you’re probably looking for any stress-busting technique that can quell your swirling mind and land you in in the present moment in a more peaceful state — stat! Enter mindfulness. Mindfulness is the ability to be totally present, fully engaged in where we are, what we’re doing, free from distraction and judgment. Mindfulness practices are known to regulate our emotions, decreasing anxiety, stress and helping cope with depression. Unlike other stress-relieving practices, like yoga and transcendental meditation, mindfulness is...
YOGA
Augusta Free Press

Here’s your ultimate dad-to-be guide to parenthood

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Let’s admit it; fatherhood is one of the most rewarding experiences any man can enjoy. However, it’s never the easiest of responsibilities. It tests your decision-making skills and resilience and you are needed to figure things out even when there’s no solution in sight.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WPTV

Surfside: Giving thanks for a life well-lived

Michael Noriega is giving thanks on the eve of Thanksgiving for a life well-lived. He does it with raw emotion still gripping his heart. "The pain comes in waves. Every day is a little bit different," Noriega said. He's talking about his grandmother, Hilda Noriega. She was 92 years old...
SURFSIDE, FL
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Appear in This Order Often

While COVID-19 affects people differently, there are symptoms to watch out for in a certain order that help identify if you have the virus. Signs of COVID range from shortness of breath, coughing, sneezing, vomiting, headache and more and Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D., who explains COVID symptoms and patterns to be aware of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy