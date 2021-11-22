VDOT warming-up for winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is confident that they are primed and ready for this year’s winter season.

VDOT Chief of Maintenance and Operations Kevin Gregg wants motorists to feel confident in the steps they have taken to prepare for wintry weather this year.

“We learned new processes last year due to the pandemic and a heavy snow season. Those experiences, along with our continued training, have equipped us to handle the snow and ice that may impact the 128,000 lane miles of roadway we maintain across the Commonwealth,” Gregg said.

VDOT said that staffing, equipment and materials are in place and ready to go when winter arrives.

$211 million set aside for winter weather

More than 2,500 VDOT crew members and additional contractors available for snow removal statewide

More than 10,800 pieces of snow-removal equipment , including trucks, loaders and motor graders

More than 706,000 tons of salt, sand and treated abrasives and more than 2.4 million gallons of liquid calcium chloride and salt brine

