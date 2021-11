Israel Adesanya is living at the top of the world, with the life he or any other in the world wants. Being the middleweight champion of the world in the UFC, Adesanya has made 3 successful title defences by finishing one of those fights via knockout, has made tons of subscribers and views from his Youtube by vlogging his life in a sense, and is part of the pop-culture as in wherever he reacts, the world, especially the MMA community acknowledges him.

