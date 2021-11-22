ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Death Stranding’ & ‘Silent Hill’ Developer Kojima Productions Launches TV & Film, Music Division

By Alexandra Del Rosario
 5 days ago

Kojima Productions , the Death Stranding and Silent Hill developer helmed by Hideo Kojima , is branching out with a new division focused on music, TV and film.

On Monday the video game company shared on Twitter that it will open a new business division based in Los Angeles. The newly-added branch seeks to bring the studios’ games to other entertainment areas. PlayStation vet Riley Russell will lead the new team.

“The new division will be tasked with working with creative and talented professionals in television, music and film, as well as the more familiar games industry,” says Russell to Games Industry.

“The team has as its charter, the goal of expanding the reach and awareness of the properties now under development at Kojima Productions, and to make them even more a part of our popular culture. Although we are a global organization, the new business development team will be centred in Los Angeles, CA. We are truly excited and looking forward to working with the very best entertainment talent we can, across all of the entertainment industries.”

Even before the launch of the new entertainment-focused branch, Kojima Productions has already crossed paths with major Hollywood names. The Walking Dead alum Norman Reedus starred in Kojima’s 2019 game Death Stranding ,  which earned him a best performance honor at the 2019 Game Awards. Death Stranding also featured Guillermo Del Toro, Margaret Qualley, Mads Mikkelsen and Léa Seydoux.

Last year Deadline learned exclusively that a movie based on Hideo Kojima’s Metal Gear Solid is in the works at Sony with Oscar Isaac set to star as protagonist Solid Snake himself.

Deadline

