‘Days of Our Lives’ star Alison Sweeney will return as Sami Brady for ‘A Very Salem Christmas’ movie

By Eric Davidson
 5 days ago

A network soap opera is getting into the holiday movie craze!

The long-running NBC soap, “Days of Our Lives,” has announced its first ever Christmas movie titled “Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas.”

And to add another intriguing detail, they’ve invited back actress Alison Sweeney to reprise her infamous troublemaker character Sami Brady.

As People notes , the plot will follow Sami's son, Will Horton, as he works to finish writing a screenplay before a Christmas Eve deadline.

Since the theme is a Christmas movie, Will will craft a festive holiday screenplay. And since we are talking about “Days of Our Lives,” inevitable dramatic twists will happen first -- Sami Brady’s return being one of them.

Sweeney portrayed the fan-favorite character for almost two decades before leaving the show last August. But as fans of soap opera's know, no character ever really leaves. Sweeney already left the show once before in 2014 before returning in 2020.

Sami’s August exit involved being kidnapped, so maybe this will be the rare feel-good Christmas movie that starts with an escape from kidnappers.

“Days of Our Lives” star Eileen Davidson has also announced her involvement in “A Very Salem Christmas.”

This isn’t the first time Alison Sweeney has dabbled in the Christmas genre. According to People, she starred in the Christmas-meets-murder-mystery TV series, “Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery” from 2015-2017, and has reprised that role in several spinoffs.

In addition to the "Days of Our Lives" holiday special, Entertainment Weekly crunched the numbers and recently reported that there will be 146 new holiday movies flying through the streaming skies this season.

“Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas” will stream exclusively on Peacock starting Dec. 16.

#Days Of Our Lives#Nbc#Entertainment Weekly#Peacock
