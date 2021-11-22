ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The people resigning from Fox News over Tucker Carlson’s documentary aren’t heroes

By Independent TV
The Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News commenters Jonah Goldberg and Steven Hayes resigned from the network this weekend in protest. The two said they could no longer work at an organization that promoted Donald Trump’s lies and conspiracy theories about 2020 election fraud. In particular, they pointed to Patriot Purge, hosted by Tucker Carlson, a...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Saddam Hussein
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jonah Goldberg
The Hollywood Reporter

Bret Baier: “There Were Concerns” About Tucker Carlson Doc That Led to Contributor Resignations

Concerns about a Fox Nation series that led to the resignations of two high-profile conservative contributors at Fox News Channel extended to the cable network’s news division. The controversial series “Patriot Purge,” which was produced as part of Tucker Carlson’s programming deal with the subscription streaming service, suggested that the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol may have been a “false flag” attack meant to allow the government to persecute conservatives. That insinuated alternate history led to the resignations of long-time contributors Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes last week. “Fox News still does real reporting, and there are still responsible conservatives...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Investigative Journalism#American#National Review#Nazism
Primetimer

Report: Fox News stars Bret Baier and Chris Wallace raised objections to Tucker Carlson's Patriot Purge, while two contributors quit in protest

Patriot Purge, the Tucker Carlson Originals Fox Nation docuseries that argued that the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol takeover was a "false flag" and the consequence has been the persecution of conservatives, reportedly rankled several Fox News staffers. Contributors Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes are the first Fox News employees to resign over the three-part docuseries. Meanwhile, NPR's David Folkenflik reports: "Veteran figures on Fox's news side, including political anchors Bret Baier and Chris Wallace, shared their objections with Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and its president of news, Jay Wallace. Those objections rose to Lachlan Murdoch, the chairman and CEO of the network's parent company, Fox Corporation. Through a senior spokeswoman, Scott and Wallace declined comment. Murdoch did not return a request for comment through a spokesman. Goldberg says that he had been assured by Fox's news leaders that, as Trump left Washington D.C. following his defeat, the network would tamp down on incendiary commentary and claims. Instead, Goldberg says, the decision by Fox's election analysts to be the first to project that Biden would win Arizona on Election Night last November led the network's stars, including Carlson, to demonstrate their dedication to Trump and his most adamant fans. And that led Fox's opinion stars to embrace increasingly indefensible positions, Goldberg argues."
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Bret Baier Asked About Tucker Carlson’s January 6 Docuseries ‘Patriot Purge’: “There Were Concerns About It, Definitely”

Fox News anchor Bret Baier was questioned by another network personality, Brian Kilmeade, about the exit of two Fox News contributors following the debut of the Fox Nation series Patriot Purge from Tucker Carlson. Kilmeade, on his radio, show, asked Baier whether he was “bothered” by the Carlson series. “Brian, I won’t go down this road. There were concerns about it, definitely, and I think the news division did what we do,” he said. “We covered the story, and I wanted to do that all internally. Steve and Jonah made their decision, and it is their decision.” Baier was referring to Stephen Hayes...
TV & VIDEOS
Vanity Fair

Tucker Carlson’s January 6 Propaganda Is Hitting a Nerve Inside Fox

Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg were apparently holding out hope that the post-Trump era of Fox News, where they have both been paid contributors for over a decade, was just a moment in time. Discussions with network executives had given The Dispatch founders the impression that Fox would “right the ship” in the wake of Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat, as Goldberg told the New York Times. But of course, that never came to pass. In fact, corners of Fox have only grown more extreme (and factually challenged) since Trump dragged his heels out of Washington—an escalation made plain by opinion star Tucker Carlson’s Patriot Purge special on the January 6 riot, which features debunked conspiracy theories about the insurrection’s origins without any factual rebuttal. “I can’t do the rationalizations anymore,” Goldberg told the Times’ Ben Smith, who on Sunday revealed that the conservative commentators had resigned from Fox News last week. To NPR Goldberg added, “We don’t regret the decision. But we found it regrettable that we had to make the decision.”
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
Vail Daily

Goldberg: Why I quit Fox News

I quit Fox News after more than a decade as a contributor. So did my business partner and friend Steve Hayes. We explained our reasons on the Dispatch, a media company we founded. But the decision was a long time in coming. Like Ernest Hemingway’s description of bankruptcy, it came gradually and then suddenly.
ENTERTAINMENT
mediaite.com

Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes Quit Fox News in Protest of Tucker Carlson’s ‘Revisionist History’ Jan. 6 Special

Two Fox News contributors, Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, have resigned from the network in protest over Tucker Carlson’s Patriot Purge special about the events of Jan. 6, calling it “dangerous” and “revisionist history.”. Carlson’s three-part special aired on Fox Nation and was loudly criticized by a variety of media...
PROTESTS
AdWeek

Conservative Commentators Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg Leave Fox News Over ‘Outrageous’ Tucker Carlson Fox Nation Special

Two longtime Fox News contributors Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg announced last week that they’ve resigned from the network. Both lifelong Republicans and conservative writers (Hayes formerly for Weekly Standard, and Goldberg formerly for National Review), the men were paid contributors who appeared on the network’s news side programming over the years, primarily Special Report with Bret Baier and Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Tucker Carlson falsely claims Kamala Harris ‘isn’t from this country’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has suggested that Vice President Kamala Harris is not from the United States.“Most people probably don’t know she really grew up in Canada, where she went to high school,” he said on his Monday show. “She’s not from this country in that sense, or she’s certainly also from Canada.”He continued: “Why haven’t we heard that?” Kamala Harris was born in Oakland, California and grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area. She attended high school in Montreal after her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, a Tamil Indian biologist, accepted a job as a teacher and researcher in the Canadian city.Tucker...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Tucker Carlson Suggests January 6 Committee Is Going After Bannon Because ‘They Don’t Like His Opinions’

Tucker Carlson suggested that the January 6 select committee is targeting Trump allies for their opinions. Carlson spoke with Michael Flynn hours after Steve Bannon was indicted for refusing to cooperate with the committee investigating the Capitol riots. Flynn himself was subpoenaed this week over his reported participation in a December 2020 Oval Office meeting talking about challenging the election results.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy