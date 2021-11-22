ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Founders of Covid-19 testing kit maker MiRXES named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year

By The Edge Singapore
theedgemarkets.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Nov 22): The trio from biotech firm MiRXES have been named this year’s EY Entrepreneur Of The Year...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

bizjournals

Gene therapy company CEO named national Entrepreneur of the Year

The CEO of a gene therapy company that was acquired last year in a deal that could reach $4 billion has earned national honors from Ernst & Young. Sheila Mikhail, CEO and co-founder of AskBio, has been named the 2021 Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner. The award comes in the wake of Bayer AG (OTCMKTS: BAYRY) acquiring the gene therapy company. Mikhail, along with acclaimed scientist Dr. Jude Samulski, started the company in 2001.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
theedgemarkets.com

Geely unit Lotus Tech aims to raise up to US$500 mil in funds, says CFO

SHANGHAI (Nov 26): Lotus Technology, a new unit of China's Geely set up to develop the technology to power Lotus sports cars, is planning to raise US$400 million to US$500 million before the end of this year, its chief financial officer told Reuters. Lotus Technology, part of Group Lotus, which...
BUSINESS
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
goodmorningpost.com

Pfizer and BioNTech are sceptical about the efficiency of Covid vaccinations against the ‘Omicron’ strain.

BioNTech, a German pharmaceutical company, and Pfizer, a US-based pharmaceutical business, warned on Saturday that they are unsure if their coronavirus vaccinations can help treat the new COVID-19 strain ‘Omicron.’. In “roughly 100 days,” the pharmaceutical companies said they will produce a new vaccine against the covid strain discovered in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
theedgemarkets.com

Global firms are paying up to deal with Hong Kong’s quarantine

(Nov 28): Companies including JPMorgan Chase & Co are stepping up to compensate employees ensnared by Hong Kong’s strict quarantine regime, as businesses in the city struggle to retain and recruit staff almost two years into the pandemic. As most of the rest of the world is opening up, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

81% of Malaysian workers want to return to office – Savills

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 28): 81% of Malaysian office workers said they would prefer to return to the office, according to a recent survey published by Savills, one of the world’s leading property advisors. The survey entitled “What Workers Want — Malaysia” found that while the hybrid working model appears to...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

KPDNHEP targets 15,200 rural traders to use e-wallet by 2022

KAPIT (Nov 28): The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) is targeting a total of 15,200 rural traders nationwide to be involved with the digital business model or e-wallet by 2022. Its minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said to achieve the target, KPDNHEP, in collaboration with local authorities,...
SMALL BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Indonesia proposed as second country for VTL, says Saifuddin

KUANTAN: Indonesia has been proposed as the second country for the implementation of the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) with Malaysia, after Singapore which takes effect this Monday (Nov 29), Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said. He said the VTL, if implemented, would initially involve two locations in Indonesia, namely Kuala...
LIFESTYLE
theedgemarkets.com

Drilling activity on the rise in US, Canada and global markets, says Baker Hughes

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 27): Drilling activity in the US and international markets has continued to pick up, according to Baker Hughes Tool Company. Baker Hughes is an industrial service company and one of the world's largest oilfield service companies. Since 1944, it began weekly counts of US and Canadian drilling...
INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

New Covid-19 variant Omicron triggers global alarm, market sell-off

WASHINGTON/GENEVA (Nov 27): The discovery of a new coronavirus variant named Omicron triggered global alarm on Friday as countries rushed to suspend travel from southern Africa and stock markets on both sides of the Atlantic suffered their biggest falls in more than a year. The World Health Organisation (WHO) said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

Alpro Foundation launches Save2Safe campaign for subsidised essentials

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 27): Alpro Foundation, the charity arm of prescription pharmacy chain Alpro Pharmacy, recently launched its Save2Safe corporate social responsibility (CSR) campaign where consumers can purchase essential items such as face masks and hand sanitisers from Alpro Pharmacy at a subsidised rate. In a statement on Thursday (Nov...
CHARITIES
theedgemarkets.com

Metaverse a US$1 trillion opportunity, says Grayscale

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 27): Crypto investment giant Grayscale estimated that the “market opportunity” for bringing the metaverse to the mainstream may be worth over US$1 trillion (about RM4.24 trillion) in the next few years. In “The Metaverse, Web 3.0 Virtual Cloud Economies”report, Grayscale said crypto cloud economies are the next...
MARKETS
d1softballnews.com

Japan, collapse of covid cases “Blame the mutations” / Study “Virus killed itself”

In Japan, covid is self-extinguishing, practically eliminating by itself. To support this hypothesis, quite interesting and suggestive, and at the same time fascinating, is a group of researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, according to which the constant mutations would have effectively killed the covid. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, commented to the microphones of the Huffington Post: “The hypothesis of the Japanese research brings out for the first time the weaknesses of Covid-19: the virus that we thought invulnerable, by dint of mutation, he got entangled in his own evolutionary mutations, with the result of freezing himself. It is a precedent to be taken into consideration, also for the purposes of scientific research and immunoprophylaxis “.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

Location of Malaysia-Singapore land VTL launch not finalised yet, says Johor MB

ISKANDAR PUTERI (Nov 27): The location where the launch of the Singapore-Johor Baru Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL-land) will take place on Monday morning had not been finalised yet, said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad. Media reports said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his Singapore counterpart Lee...
LIFESTYLE

