The St. Louis Ambush is preparing to begin their upcoming season. With many changes including a new coach and new players this season is set to kickoff Nov. 26. Greg Muhr was named head coach of the Ambush on May 19. With vast experience in soccer including his own nine season professional career as well as over 27 years of coaching experience, Muhr is now adapting to his role as the Ambush head coach.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 12 DAYS AGO