CDC Makes Boosters: Everyone 18 and Over is Eligible

By Sarah Smerz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final approval for giving coronavirus vaccine booster shots to everyone 18 and older was granted Friday evening after the...

EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
ABC4

CDC expands COVID-19 booster shot eligibility to all adults

(ABC4) – All adults can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has officially expanded vaccine booster eligibility for all adults ages 18 years or older. For those who have received either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna vaccine, they should receive the booster six months after their second dose. […]
NJ.com

All N.J. adults to be eligible for COVID boosters soon, with or without CDC blessing, Murphy says

All New Jerseyans 18 and older are all but certain to be eligible for booster shots for the coronavirus in the very near future. While states across the country are waiting for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to agree to expand Pfizer and Moderna boosters to even healthy young adults, which could come as soon as Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy hinted at a public event in Garfield he would green light the boosters for people 18 and older during his regular COVID-19 briefing on Monday.
WebMD

CDC: All Adults Should Be Eligible for Pfizer, Moderna Boosters

Nov. 19, 2021 -- Everyone over the age of 18 should be allowed to receive a booster of their COVID-19 vaccines, according to a panel of experts that advises CDC on its vaccine recommendations. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, recommended that all adults be eligible for a...
fox29.com

CDC panel set to discuss expanding COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility

PHILADELPHIA - An influential U.S. advisory panel will discuss expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all adults Friday, a move that could make the shots available as early as this weekend. Blaise Natale, of South Philadelphia, says he’s excited for what should be a more "normal" and (knock...
KABC

All California Residents Can Make Booster Shot Appointments- Despite CDC Guidance

(Sacramento, CA) — All California residents can now make appointments for COVID-19 vaccine boosters- not following the CDC’s recommendations for Pfizer and Moderna. All adults 18 and older can use MyTurn to book an appointment if six months have passed since getting Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and two months for Johnson & Johnson. The state updated its guidance on booster shots this week and encourages all eligible residents to book an appointment ahead of expected surges in infection rates over the holidays. Below is the actual guidance for the CDC website:
NBC Chicago

COVID Booster Shots: Here's Who Is Eligible After CDC Endorsement

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has endorsed booster shots of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for all U.S. adults, but are you able to get one?. Under the new rules, anyone age 18 and older can choose either a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine booster shot six months after their last dose. For those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the wait already was just two months.
Ars Technica

Adults nationwide eligible for boosters this weekend as CDC gives sign-off

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now signed off on offering booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to all adults, allowing expanded boosting to begin nationwide this weekend. "Based on the compelling evidence, all adults over 18 should now have equitable access to a COVID-19...
wchstv.com

Officials hope CDC approval of boosters for all adults clears up confusion over the shots

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared the way for coronavirus booster shots for all adults Friday evening. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the shots for adults earlier Friday. West Virginia, Kentucky and at least eight other states, however, have already been giving the booster shots to eligible adults.
wearegreenbay.com

‘It’s like adding an extra layer in the winter:’ local physician makes the case of booster shots after FDA, CDC approval

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Friday morning, the FDA officially authorized booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines for all adults ages 18 and up. Hours later, CDC advisers voted to make the same recommendation. Those endorsements secured, local doctors like Dr. Brian Temple, an Infectious Disease Physician...
kusi.com

Pfizer awaits CDC advisory meeting to expand booster eligibility

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Pfizer is trying to make the COVID-19 vaccine booster available to anyone who wants it. On Friday, Nov. 17, 2021, Pfizer will meet with the CDC advisory committee in attempt to sign off on an expansion of booster eligibility. The Biden Administration and the State of...
Chicago Tribune

Illinois health department urges everyone 18 and older to get a COVID-19 booster; CDC authorizes boosters for all adults nationwide soon after

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday announced that all adults statewide should get COVID-19 booster shots, a few hours before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially authorized boosters for all adults nationwide. State officials said early data indicates vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 infections wanes over time, in part due to the greater infectiousness ...
tillamookcountypioneer.net

CDC advisory panel recommends COVID-19 booster doses for everyone 18 years of age and older

Booster doses expected to be available in Oregon this weekend for anyone 18 years of age and older. On November 19, 2021, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel, recommended Moderna and Pfizer Comirnaty COVID-19 booster doses for all those 18 years and older. This is the next step forward as Oregon Health Authority (OHA), public health workers, health care providers and communities across the state continue to battle the COVID-19 virus. People in Oregon age 18 and older may be eligible for booster doses as early as tomorrow, November 20th.
