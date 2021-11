A 34-year-old man in New Jersey was arrested after police say he attacked and tried to kill a 79-year-old former prosecutor at a law firm. Mohammad Ramadan, 34, was taken into custody on Wednesday; he faces one count each of first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, and unlawful possession of a weapon, Advance Local Media reported on NJ.com. Jail records reviewed by Law&Crime on Saturday indicate that Ramadan is also accused of a second count of aggravated assault — this time involving a deadly weapon — and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

FAIR LAWN, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO