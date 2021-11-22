ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kellogg’s reopens contract talks for first time in November

By Lauren Rude
 5 days ago

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Back to the bargaining table, Kellogg’s reopened contract talks on Monday, Nov. 22, with union leaders.

1,400 Kellogg’s workers went on strike on Oct. 5, including those at the facility in East Hempfield Township in Lancaster County.

Monday’s reopening is the first time both sides have met since the beginning of this month when talks broke down. Kellogg’s has four plants in the U.S., which makes all of its cereal.

For previous coverage on the strike, follow one of the stories below:

OCT. 5: Kellogg’s employees go on strike in Lancaster County, Saturday marks day 4 OCT. 20: Kellogg’s plant in Lancaster to continue with temporary non-union employees while strike continues OCT. 25: Kellogg Co. offers to restart talks with striking workers OCT. 27: Week 3 of strike at Kellogg’s plant in Lancaster; Secretary of Labor visits OCT. 29: Empty store shelves show pinch of striking cereal plant workers NOV. 8: Kellogg’s: The strike continues in Lancaster
