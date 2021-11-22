Kellogg’s reopens contract talks for first time in November

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Back to the bargaining table, Kellogg’s reopened contract talks on Monday, Nov. 22, with union leaders.

1,400 Kellogg’s workers went on strike on Oct. 5, including those at the facility in East Hempfield Township in Lancaster County.

Monday’s reopening is the first time both sides have met since the beginning of this month when talks broke down. Kellogg’s has four plants in the U.S., which makes all of its cereal.

