Chicago City Mayor's Office issued the following announcement on Nov. 22. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot today announced the return of the Kathy Osterman Awards, which will recognize City Employees across various departments who exceeded expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The award luncheon, the first since 2014, will honor employees who demonstrated integrity, innovation, leadership, teamwork, mentorship, and compassion during the city’s response to COVID-19. Ten winners and 20 finalists will be selected and announced during the awards ceremony luncheon on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. The Kathy Osterman Awards are made possible through the work of the One Chicago Fund with generous support from Motorola Solutions.

