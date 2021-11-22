Beautiful ‘Staircase to Heaven’ Sculpture Is Actually a Mind-Bending Optical Illusion

According to Matt Webb, of indiefilmhustle.com, film production and development is the “creation, writing, organizing and planning stage of a project.”. However, this could apply to any of the arts. In theatre, a play, or series of plays must be selected and scheduled for the upcoming season. A painter may prepare to paint a subject by gathering materials, a novelist may review notes or past outlines in order to ready a book to be written, and a dancer may even begin the task of deciding the tone and rhythm of a new piece. All this boils down to choosing a project and placing all of your energies and passions into moving forward with its birth. Taking the first step has always been easy for me. However, for others it might be the hardest part of a project. These last 15 months, I have taken many first steps and taken them all the way to the point of starting and beyond, but I have not finished. Part of my problem with developing an idea into a story is the fact that once I make the decision to start production, I end up changing my mind and delaying the project, or worse yet, start the project and never finish. Therefore, the developmental stage has always been the biggest nightmare for me, because if I didn’t progress, then I didn’t fully commit to the project in the first place.

