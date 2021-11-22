Get Your Exclusive Promo Code for the Rolling Stone Shop’s Black Friday Sale

Not everyone is lucky enough to see a winter wonderland during the holidays. While bundling up in layers of puffy coats and knee-high snow boots matches the snowy aesthetic of the season, in some places that kind of attire would quite literally mean swimming in your own sweat. So snagging a new pair of open-toed footwear this late in the year might not be as off-the-wall as it seems. And even for the snow-country dwellers, this particular cult-status slide is known for its iconic pairing with long, wool socks and braving tracks in any type of weather. What kind of shoe could possibly be so versatile, stylish, and comfortable? If you’re not already acquainted, meet the Birkenstock. They’re not always easy to get your hands on, so you’re going to want to jump on any Birkenstock Black Friday 2021 deal you can find pretty fast.

SHOPPING ・ 10 DAYS AGO