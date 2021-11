Climate change is once again at the forefront of world news due to the recently held COP26 summits. Both the SPAC space and the ESG space have their share of overpromising and underdelivering companies, but Origin Materials (ORGN) seems to be a clear exception to this. The company has not only grown its offtake agreements substantially since its SPAC merger announcement but also is substantially ahead of schedule in constructing its first plant. Combine this with the growing interest in climate change and zero emissions, and you get a company that's poised to win over the next few years.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO