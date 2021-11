The Fire TV Stick 3 is on sale for $19.99 in Amazon’s Early Black Friday Sale where all Fire TV devices are on sale and much more. This is the first time that the 3rd-gen Firestick has ever been this low. For reference, it was $22.99 during Prime Day this year and $27.99 during Black Friday last year. If you’ve been thinking of picking up Amazon’s latest 1080p streamer, don’t hesitate to do so at this new all-time lowest price ever. If you’re cross-shopping the Fire TV Stick Lite, which is on sale for $17.99, you absolutely should pay the extra $2 and get the regular model instead because, unlike the Lite version, this one includes TV controls on the remote which are well worth the extra cost. If you have a 4K TV or are planning to buy one, you really should consider getting the Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for $24.99 or the Fire TV Stick 4K Max on sale for $34.99. This is the first time that the new 4K Max has ever been on sale.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO