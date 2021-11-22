ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Eric Church’s Country Music Hall of Fame Tribute to Hank Williams Jr. Is Pure Outlaw Blues [Watch]

By Carena Liptak
92.9 The Bull
92.9 The Bull
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As a country mainstay with a healthy dose of outlaw rock 'n' roll in his delivery, Eric Church has always counted Hank Williams Jr. as a major influence. On Sunday (Nov. 21), the "Hell of a View" star got to cement his fandom with a tribute performance as Williams Jr. officially...

929thebull.com

Comments / 0

Related
nashvillegab.com

Top 5 Hits in Country Music History

Country music has been an all-time favorite of most people. People love listening to the amazing melodies that country stars create for their fans. But, country music is not something that has emerged in recent times. It has been popular for several decades. Some of the best country hits were created several years ago.
MUSIC
mainstreet-nashville.com

3 legends join Country Music Hall of Fame

Three troubadours extraordinaire concluded three uniquely remarkable journeys by moseying on into the Country Music Hall of Fame together at sundown on Sunday. Country singer-songwriters Marty Stuart, Dean Dillon and Hank Williams Jr. formally received the honorary medallions signifying their arrival on hallowed ground at CMA Theater, where the legends put into perspective some of the more enthralling stories adorning the walls of country music history.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Williams
Person
Hank Williams Jr.
Person
Marty Stuart
Person
Dean Dillon
Person
Alan Jackson
Person
Eric Church
CMT

Country Music Hall Of Fame Induction Highlighted By Performances From Eric Church, Brittney Spencer

Extraordinary country hitmaker Hank Williams, Jr., standard-bearing singer-songwriter Marty Stuart and iconic songwriter Dean Dillon were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame during the venue and organization’s annual Medallion Ceremony on Sunday evening. Williams, Stuart, and Dillon were initially scheduled to be inducted in 2020. However, the Hall of Fame postponed the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Remember When,” by Alan Jackson

With its relatable lyrics, simple melody, and soothing vocals, Alan Jackson’s “Remember When” has been pulling at the heartstrings of listeners since it was released in 2003. “Remember When,” written solely by Jackson, was released in October of 2003 as the second and final single from his compilation album, Greatest...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn Congratulates Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart, and Dean Dillon on Hall of Fame Induction

Earlier this week, Dean Dillon, Marty Stuart, and Hank Williams Jr. received country music’s highest honor. The three icons entered the Country Music Hall of Fame as the class of 2020. This accolade comes after years of great music and service to the genre as a whole from each of the new inductees. They didn’t just receive medallions and get their names on a list, though. Stuart, Dillon, and Bocephus became part of an elite club of country stars. Loretta Lynn is more than happy to have them join the ranks and she wanted to let the world know about it. At the same time, she wanted to congratulate the newest members of country music’s most elite institution.
CELEBRITIES
Cape May County Herald

Eric Church Joins Barefoot Country Music Fest Lineup

WILDWOOD - Another big name has been added to the list of acts set to perform live on the Wildwood beach in June 2022. Eric Church, the acclaimed country singer, will join the lineup at the Barefoot Country Music Fest. Church joins Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line to headline...
WILDWOOD, NJ
bmi.com

BMI Congratulates its 2020 Country Music Hall of Fame Inductees

Yesterday, three of BMI’s lauded songwriters took to the stage to accept their prestigious induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. BMI Icons, Hank Williams Jr., and Dean Dillon, along with multiple award-winning songwriter and artist Marty Stuart, became the legendary Hall’s newest members, exemplifying their immense impact on both country music history and the industry itself. Paying musical homage to Williams during the Medallion Ceremony, which honored the 2020 class of inductees in 2021 due to the pandemic, were BMI songwriters Shooter Jennings, who sang “Feelin’ Better,” and Eric Church, who delivered “A Country Boy Can Survive,” while Stuart’s close friend Pastor Evelyn Hubbard sang “It’s Time to Go Home” and Ashley McBryde gave a memorable performance of “The Observations of a Crow.” Delivering part of the musical tribute to master songwriter, Dean Dillon, whose songs include an incredible 60+ recorded by legendary superstar George Strait (along with countless others), was BMI President’s Award recipient Kenny Chesney, who flawlessly performed “A Lot of Things Different.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
WSMV

Country Music Hall of Fame to host their 2019 Medallion Ceremony

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Country Music Hall of Fame is hosting their 2019 Medallion Ceremony Sunday at the CMA Theater. During the ceremony, Dean Dillion, Marty Stuart, and Hank Williams Jr. will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Dillion, Stuart, and Williams Jr. will become the 140th,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood stuns in gorgeous white dress for special celebration

Carrie Underwood looked flawless on Wednesday as she celebrated a major milestone with her friends. The country superstar pulled out all the stops to join singer-songwriter Brett James for a momentous evening that saw him being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Carrie looked beautiful on the red carpet, wearing a low-cut white mini dress with her long blonde hair falling almost to her trim waist.
CELEBRITIES
92.9 The Bull

92.9 The Bull

Yakima, WA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
965K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy