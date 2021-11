THQ Nordic has released a new trailer for upcoming action RPG ELEX II, this time focusing on the factions in the game. Hero Jax will be able to pledge allegiance to any one of five factions over the course of ELEX II. The Berserkers are the skilled magicians and spellcasters. They hang out in an outpost that was formerly owned by another of the game’s factions, the Outlaws. While some remain and fight alongside the Beserkers, others have taken to a life of crime on the outskirts of Ateris.

