Accidents

Waukesha parade crash driver may have been fleeing a crime

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Investigators are looking into whether the SUV driver who plowed through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least...

abc17news.com

whopam.com

Person killed in early morning accident

A person was killed in a fiery single vehicle accident early Saturday morning on Gracey-Herndon Road. It happened in the 3600 block just after midnight and officials say first responders arrived to find the overturned automobile off the roadway on fire with the driver still inside. Deputy Tommy Hoffman says...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
iheart.com

Cop Charged After Body Of Hit-And-Run Victim Found In The Back Of His Car

A police officer from New Jersey is facing multiple charges for allegedly hitting a killing a pedestrian who was walking along the shoulder of a highway. Louis Santiago, 25, was driving on the Garden State Parkway when he veered onto the shoulder, striking 29-year-old Damian Dymka. Authorities said that Santiago and 25-year-old Albert Guzman, who was a passenger in the car, didn't call 911 or attempt to render aid to Dymka. Instead, Santiago put the victim's body in his backseat and drove to his house.
TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Chicago woman arrested for attacking man she’d previously stalked, police say

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a Chicago woman on multiple charges after she allegedly attacked a man she had reportedly stalked in the past. Police said they received two text-to-911 messages Monday afternoon asking authorities for “HELP.” Dispatchers were able to track the messages to a home on Red Apple Drive which had a caution note that the homeowner had been the victim of several stalking incidents in the past.
JANESVILLE, WI
CBS Denver

Deadly Head-On Crash On Highway 86 Happened ‘Short Time’ After Deputy Tried To Stop Driver, Sheriff’s Office Says

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The deadly head-on crash that happened Friday morning on Highway 86, just east of Elizabeth, occurred just a “short time” after a deputy attempted to stop the driver of a Hyundai, officials say. The driver of the Hyundai and the driver of a Ford Mustang were both killed in the crash. State records show the driver of the Hyundai, Greg Mosely, has a lengthy criminal history — Including previous instances of eluding police, as well as child endangerment. (credit: CBS) The driver of the Ford Mustang has been identified as 26-year-old Cary Gertie from Elizabeth. Police say Mosley, 33, from Denver, was driving the Hyundai. His two passengers, a 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, were transported to Parker Adventist with serious injuries. (credit: CBS) The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy initiated a stop on the Hyundai and pursued the vehicle for “about 10 seconds,” with lights and sirens, before terminating the pursuit. The sheriff’s office did not specify why they attempted to stop the driver.
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
CBS Philly

2-Alarm Fire In Chester, Delaware County Leaves Woman Dead, Officials Say

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A two-alarm fire in Chester, Delaware County, has left one woman dead on Friday, officials say. The fire started just before 1 p.m. on the 300 block of Clayton Street. The fire was placed under control roughly 30 minutes after officials arrived on the scene, but a woman was found dead after crews searched the property. Chester City police and a resident were able to assist three juveniles and a woman from the home once they arrived at the fire. After that, the fire condition became too heavy to enter the home. The Red Cross says they’re providing temporary lodging and other emergency assistance for 15 people from the three-row homes that were affected by the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown and currently under investigation at this time. Several other fire crews in Delaware County, including Brookhaven, Parkside, and Marcus Hook provided help to put out the fire.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
abc17news.com

Wellington man killed after struck by car

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 65-year-old Wellington man is dead after being struck by a car in Wellington. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash was reported at 6:30 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 160 in Wellington. KWCH-TV reports a 2015 Dodge Challenger was traveling east on the inside lane when it hit a man who was running from north to south. The Highway Patrol identified the man who was killed as Chuck E. Flynn of Wellington. The driver and two passengers in the car were not seriously injured.
WELLINGTON, MO
CBS Chicago

14-Year-Old Boy Fatally Struck By Car In Lawndale; 12-Year-Old Girl In Critical Condition

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy is dead, and a 12-year-old girl is in critical condition after they were struck by a car in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood Saturday evening. According to police, a 20-year-old man was driving a gray Dodge Charger in the 4400 block of West Cermak around 7:30 p.m. when the children ran into the street and were struck. The 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead on the scene. The 12-year-old girl was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in critical condition. The Major Accidents unit is investigating. According to police, the crash does not appear to be alcohol related. The 20-year-old was cited for failure to reduce speed and yield to pedestrians. Bystanders said the victims were crossing the street for a party.
CHICAGO, IL
abc17news.com

News crew guard dies after being shot in attempted robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A security guard has died after he was shot while protecting a San Francisco Bay Area television news crew. KRON-TV said Saturday that the station was devastated by the loss of Kevin Nishita. The former police officer was an armed guard who provided security for many reporters in the region. He was shot in the abdomen during an attempted robbery of KRON-TV’s camera equipment in Oakland on Wednesday. The news crew was covering a recent smash-and-grab robbery of a clothing store. Parts of California have been struck by a rash of organized retail thefts in which bands of thieves break into high-end stores and snatch merchandise.
OAKLAND, CA
abc17news.com

Nashville police: 3 dead, 4 wounded in apartment shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a shooting in a Tennessee apartment has left three people dead and four others wounded. A suspect was among those killed. Authorities say six members of a family were shot Friday night in an apartment in Nashville. Among those fatally shot was a 29-year-old man who was among two suspects who entered the residence with guns after knocking on the front door. Police say robbery is among the motives being considered. Investigators did not indicate the whereabouts of the second suspect. Police identified the others who died as 15- and 18-year-old brothers. Police say the injured are expected to recover.
NASHVILLE, TN
abc17news.com

Ship’s master said he spent 50 hours sleepless before crash

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal investigators say an oil tanker hit an oil platform at night off Louisiana because its Turkish operating company didn’t give the ship’s master time to recover from 50 hours of sleepless travel. Nobody was hurt in the crash early Oct. 17, 2020. But the National Transportation Safety Board says it did $72.9 million in damage — $72.3 million to the platform and the rest to the ship. A lawsuit filed one day after the crash by the platform’s Houston owners estimated damages at $225 million, including economic losses during repairs. NTSB reports cannot be used as evidence in civil lawsuits.
LOUISIANA, MO
abc17news.com

Woman critically injured in Wichita apartment fire dies

WICHITA,Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 59-year-old woman who was found unresponsive at a Wichita apartment building fire has died. Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz told the Wichita Eagle that the cause of the Friday’s fire remains under investigation, but it appears accidental. He says all 12 units of the building are currently unlivable. The property manager is helping to place residents in other apartments in the complex. The damage is estimated at $250,000 to the building and $100,000 to its contents.
WICHITA, KS
abc17news.com

Police: 46-year-old Davenport man struck, killed by car

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police are investigating after a 46-year-old Davenport man was struck and killed by a car. The Quad-City Times reports that emergency responders came to the scene around 8:23 p.m. Friday after receiving a call about a pedestrian who was hit by a car in Davenport The Davenport Police Department says in a news release that a preliminary investigation revealed the man was in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Jersey Ridge Road. He sustained life-threatening injuries and later died at a hospital.
DAVENPORT, IA
CBS Chicago

One Man Killed, One Wounded In Knife Fight At Clark/Lake Loop ‘L’ Station

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after police said he first stabbed another man at the Clark/Lake Loop ‘L’ stop downtown Wednesday night, and the victim then grabbed the knife and stabbed the attacker back. At 8 p.m., police said the men, both 30, got into a quarrel, and the attacker took out a knife and stabbed the victim in the back. The victim was able to get the knife away from the attacker, and stabbed him in the neck, police said. The victim was taken to Rush University Medical Center in good condition, police said. The attacker was taken to Northwestern...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Seeking To Identify Suspect In Shooting In North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are looking to identify a man involved in a shooting in the North Lawndale area this past Saturday. Police said around 1:42 p.m., the incident occurred at 3800 Block of West Roosevelt Road. Surveillance footage shows the suspect inside a store before walking outside. He walks up to the unknown victim and pulls out a handgun. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8252 or send an anonymous to cpdtip.com.
CHICAGO, IL

