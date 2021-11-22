‘A John Denver Christmas’ returns to the Weinberg Center

Chris Collins, Kevin Delmolino and guest Lindsey Burda. Courtesy photo

Celebrate the holidays with John Denver interpretations of holiday classics, plus all his biggest hits, when Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon bring “A John Denver Christmas” to the Weinberg Center for the Arts on Nov. 30.

Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon have toured internationally delighting audiences with their talent, warmth, humor and passion for the music of John Denver. With similarities between award-winning, singer-songwriter Chris Collin’s natural voice and appearance of that of John Denver’s, he brings to the stage the amazing energy and unmistakable enthusiasm that was the hallmark of a John Denver performance.

Hailed as the most exciting John Denver tribute band, joining Chris Collins are the consummate musicians in Boulder Canyon. Consisting of Berklee College of Music graduates, a former lead singer and cofounder of a recording rock group, a doctorate in music, and members with numerous years of experience as musicians in many genres, Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon has emerged as the top performers of John Denver’s music.

The show, presented by Peaceful Blue Planet Foundation, starts at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30. Tickets start at $35 and may be purchased online at weinbergcenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick.