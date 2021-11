As far back as I can remember, deer hunting season has been a big deal here in Central New York and it's going on right now. In my own family, my grandfather, father, and brother were deer hunting enthusiasts and actually enjoyed venison dishes, much to my dismay. Can you guess I didn't care for it and that's putting it mildly! Any venison I ever consumed was tough and chewy, not to mention it tasted "gamey". My poor mother had an unfortunate habit of overcooking meat just to make sure it was "safe" to eat. Insert rolling eyes here. Those of you who have ever eaten wild game, know what I mean. Venison is generally not "kid-friendly".

