The top presidential candidates in Sunday's Honduran general election appealed for peace in a tight and tense vote to see who will replace Juan Orlando Hernandez, a controversial figure accused of drug trafficking in the United States. Reports of intimidation and violence in the buildup led to fears the election could spark the same unrest that broke out four years ago after Hernandez won an unconstitutional second successive term amid accusations of fraud. More than 30 people died as authorities cracked down on a month-long protest. "We want this to be a civic festival, in peace and tranquility (so) we can head out en masse to exercise suffrage," said leftist Xiomara Castro, the frontrunner in last month's opinion polls who would be her country's first female president.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 HOURS AGO