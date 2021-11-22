ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

The Pet Vet shares tips on keeping animals safe during the holidays

By Mae Fesai
Fox40
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanksgiving is a family holiday and it’s important to be...

fox40.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxlexington.com

How to best keep your pets safe during Thanksgiving

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With assurances from top doctors that vaccinated families can safely gather this Thanksgiving, people also need to consider the safety of their pets during this time of year. The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) recently released a list of things owners need to be aware of when...
PETS
Monroe Local News

Keep pets warm and safe in upcoming cold weather

The National Weather Channel is predicting some cold weather in the next 10 days in the local area. Walton County can expect temperatures to dip down to below freezing – 30 degrees on Nov. 22, 28 on Nov. 23 and 30 again on Nov. 24 – and this is likely just the start of the really cold weather from now until the Spring of 2022.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Scranton Times

Keep pets healthy, happy during first vet trip

You just moved to another country and don’t speak the language. Luckily, you have family members who have generously offered to house you and take care of you. You don’t understand them, and they don’t understand you, but you’ll figure it out.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Dr Ruth#Thanksgiving#The Pet Vet
spartanburg.com

Keep Animals in Mind This Thanksgiving With These Tips

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching! While the holidays are a joyous time, this busy, food-filled season can pose serious health risks to pets. Hectic grocery stores can leave shoppers frazzled, making it difficult to choose products for their holiday meals with higher animal-welfare standards. Don’t worry! From your local market to the kitchen table, we have you covered. Check out these tips to ensure a happy and more humane holiday, and help keep your pets safe this Thanksgiving.
ANIMALS
WMBF

Keeping You Safe: Tips for a safe camping trip

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - ‘Tis the season for camping in the Grand Strand. This week, we’re learning safety tips for when you’re at the campsite. “You always want to make sure that you’re fire safe,” said Ann Wilson, Park Ranger at Myrtle Beach State Park. Camping around the fire...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
People

Vets Share What Thanksgiving Foods are Safe for Pets and Why Dogs Shouldn't Eat Turkey

Thanksgiving is nearly here, and it's a great time for pet parents to reflect on how grateful they are for their furry friends. Many pet owners may be tempted to express this gratitude by sharing their Thanksgiving meal with their cat or dog. Unfortunately, almost all the foods humans enjoy on the holiday are unsafe for pets to consume.
PETS
goodnewsforpets.com

AVMA Provides Tips on Keeping Pets Safe This Thanksgiving

The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) reminds pet owners that Thanksgiving holiday food, parties and travel can all pose threats to our pets’ health and wellbeing. Follow these tips from the AVMA to keep your pets healthy and safe during the holiday:. Poison Risks. Overindulging in the family feast can...
PETS
abcnews4.com

Animal Society provides tips for keeping pets safe in the coming cold weather

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Animal Society is urging pet-owners to take precautionary measures to keep their animal companions safe as the temperatures sink below freezing this week. Experts recommend shorter dog walks when it gets very cold. Short-haired pets will also feel the cold faster and animals with...
CHARLESTON, SC
KATV

Keeping your pets safe and healthy during the colder seasons

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Roger Jenkins with Bow Wow & Meow Bakery & Boutique shares tips on how to keep your pets warm when outside for extended amounts of time. In the interview below, Roger shares what pets should and should not eat when it comes to "people food" during the holidays.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
wibqam.com

Local vet technicians give advice on feeding pets during Thanksgiving

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — When it comes to pets, many owners want to treat them to a nice snack on Thanksgiving, but be careful. Vet technicians at Heritage Animal Hospital in Terre Haute, Ind. tell us avoid feeding your pet fatty foods, like the skin from a turkey. Also, avoid stuffing and any other items heavily seasoned with things like nutmeg, sage, mushrooms, raisins and onions.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
coladaily.com

Tips to keep off the extra pounds and stay healthy during the holidays

Health and holidays are two words that cause many to cringe as delicious dishes are being paraded on the family table during Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the New Year. So, how do those trying to keep the pandemic pounds off and maintain their healthy eating habits survive during this holiday season?
FITNESS
WNDU

Pet Vet: Holiday and Decorating Hazards for Pets

(WNDU) - It’s the holiday season, and although it can be very festive, it can also be a hazardous time for pets and pet owners. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, has some tips on how to keep your pets safe this time of year. If you want to contact...
PETS
9News

Tips to keep kids safe online

Dr. Sheryl Ziegler joins us now - she's our 9-news parenting expert. The online world is so big, and we all live so much of our lives there now - even kids.
KIDS
WNEM

Nessel offers tips to shop, donate safely during holiday season

While families are ringing in the holidays, Attorney General Dana Nessel is launching a consumer protection campaign that’s focused on protecting Michiganders’ personal information. The Attorney General’s website will focus on educating consumers on the numerous ways they can be cheated out of their money during the holidays. “The holidays...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy