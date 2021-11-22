The Pet Vet shares tips on keeping animals safe during the holidays

The National Weather Channel is predicting some cold weather in the next 10 days in the local area. Walton County can expect temperatures to dip down to below freezing – 30 degrees on Nov. 22, 28 on Nov. 23 and 30 again on Nov. 24 – and this is likely just the start of the really cold weather from now until the Spring of 2022.

WALTON COUNTY, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO