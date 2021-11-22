The Pet Vet shares tips on keeping animals safe during the holidays

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With assurances from top doctors that vaccinated families can safely gather this Thanksgiving, people also need to consider the safety of their pets during this time of year. The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) recently released a list of things owners need to be aware of when...
CHARLOTTE, NC — Wilson was at Pet in the City with the Charlotte Fire Department sharing tips for keeping the entire family safe for Thanksgiving and also a big announcement about the Charlotte Fire Dogs!. Be careful with the turkey around your animals, even a small amount can cause a...
The National Weather Channel is predicting some cold weather in the next 10 days in the local area. Walton County can expect temperatures to dip down to below freezing – 30 degrees on Nov. 22, 28 on Nov. 23 and 30 again on Nov. 24 – and this is likely just the start of the really cold weather from now until the Spring of 2022.
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Every year, millions of Americans look forward to eating delicious food on Thanksgiving. And every year, even more pets hope to snag some leftovers after the big meal. Before you make a plate for your furry friends, there are some things you need to know to keep them safe!
Getting a head start on Christmas shopping for your furry friends?. As pets can be mischievous and find joy in tearing up plastic bags and items laying around the house, these tasty chew toys might be wreaking havoc on your pet’s teeth and gastrointestinal tract. While there are many great...
Thanksgiving is quickly approaching! While the holidays are a joyous time, this busy, food-filled season can pose serious health risks to pets. Hectic grocery stores can leave shoppers frazzled, making it difficult to choose products for their holiday meals with higher animal-welfare standards. Don’t worry! From your local market to the kitchen table, we have you covered. Check out these tips to ensure a happy and more humane holiday, and help keep your pets safe this Thanksgiving.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It can be hard to avoid the puppy dog eyes from your faithful canine companion, especially on a day where the dinner table is loaded with delicious Thanksgiving staples. The only problem with sharing: some of the food we love to eat is deadly or...
Thanksgiving is nearly here, and it's a great time for pet parents to reflect on how grateful they are for their furry friends. Many pet owners may be tempted to express this gratitude by sharing their Thanksgiving meal with their cat or dog. Unfortunately, almost all the foods humans enjoy on the holiday are unsafe for pets to consume.
The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) reminds pet owners that Thanksgiving holiday food, parties and travel can all pose threats to our pets’ health and wellbeing. Follow these tips from the AVMA to keep your pets healthy and safe during the holiday:. Poison Risks. Overindulging in the family feast can...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Animal Society is urging pet-owners to take precautionary measures to keep their animal companions safe as the temperatures sink below freezing this week. Experts recommend shorter dog walks when it gets very cold. Short-haired pets will also feel the cold faster and animals with...
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Roger Jenkins with Bow Wow & Meow Bakery & Boutique shares tips on how to keep your pets warm when outside for extended amounts of time. In the interview below, Roger shares what pets should and should not eat when it comes to "people food" during the holidays.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — When it comes to pets, many owners want to treat them to a nice snack on Thanksgiving, but be careful. Vet technicians at Heritage Animal Hospital in Terre Haute, Ind. tell us avoid feeding your pet fatty foods, like the skin from a turkey. Also, avoid stuffing and any other items heavily seasoned with things like nutmeg, sage, mushrooms, raisins and onions.
(WNDU) - It’s the holiday season, and although it can be very festive, it can also be a hazardous time for pets and pet owners. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, has some tips on how to keep your pets safe this time of year. If you want to contact...
