This has been one crazy weekend for Taylor Swift fans with the re-release of the singer’s fourth album Red (Taylor’s Version) and her new companion short film All Too Well that the multi-Grammy-winning artist wrote and directed. The film starred Swift, Sadie Sink, and Dylan O’Brien. To top off the weekend Swift brought down the house on Saturday Night Live with a performance of the new 10-minute version of All Too Well featured in the short film. This was the singer's sixth time on the popular sketch comedy show and the fifth time she has been the musical guest. Actor Jonathan Majors hosted alongside her.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO