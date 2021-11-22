ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News’s Contributors Are Beginning to Defect

By Michelle Ruiz
 5 days ago

After Fox News’s years of misinformation, propaganda, and general service as right-wing state TV, some of the network’s talking heads are, at long last, growing consciences. Conservative columnist Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, a journalist and former editor of neocon bible The Weekly Standard, announced on Sunday that they had resigned...

Related
HuffingtonPost

QAnon Believers Rattled After Kyle Rittenhouse Calls Extremist Lawyer Lin Wood 'Insane'

QAnon followers were taken aback this week when acquitted gunman Kyle Rittenhouse slammed extremist lawyer and longtime QAnon acolyte Lin Wood as “insane.”. As Rittenhouse and Wood faced off against each other, QAnon backers were speaking out in support of the lawyer — or the gunman — indicating a possible fracture in the far-right conspiracy movement.
Fox News

'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
Rolling Stone

The Tension Inside Fox News Over Tucker Carlson’s Extremism Is Real

There appears to be quite a bit of tension inside Fox News over the extremist views of the network’s most popular host. Host Bret Baier publicly admitted on Monday that there were internal “concerns” at the network about the Tucker Carlson-produced documentary, Patriot Purge. The controversial documentary suggested Jan. 6 was a “false flag” operation and aired on the network’s streaming platform. During a recent interview on fellow Fox News host Brian Kilmeade’s radio show, Baier seemed a bit uncomfortable when Kilmeade asked about two network contributors, Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, who resigned in protest over the network’s choice to...
Primetimer

Report: Fox News stars Bret Baier and Chris Wallace raised objections to Tucker Carlson's Patriot Purge, while two contributors quit in protest

Patriot Purge, the Tucker Carlson Originals Fox Nation docuseries that argued that the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol takeover was a "false flag" and the consequence has been the persecution of conservatives, reportedly rankled several Fox News staffers. Contributors Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes are the first Fox News employees to resign over the three-part docuseries. Meanwhile, NPR's David Folkenflik reports: "Veteran figures on Fox's news side, including political anchors Bret Baier and Chris Wallace, shared their objections with Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and its president of news, Jay Wallace. Those objections rose to Lachlan Murdoch, the chairman and CEO of the network's parent company, Fox Corporation. Through a senior spokeswoman, Scott and Wallace declined comment. Murdoch did not return a request for comment through a spokesman. Goldberg says that he had been assured by Fox's news leaders that, as Trump left Washington D.C. following his defeat, the network would tamp down on incendiary commentary and claims. Instead, Goldberg says, the decision by Fox's election analysts to be the first to project that Biden would win Arizona on Election Night last November led the network's stars, including Carlson, to demonstrate their dedication to Trump and his most adamant fans. And that led Fox's opinion stars to embrace increasingly indefensible positions, Goldberg argues."
mediaite.com

Fox News Contributor Says Kyle Rittenhouse Should Sue Joy Reid for Millions

Joe Concha, a Fox News contributor and columnist for The Hill, reacted with a warning to a supercut aired on Fox of MSNBC’s Joy Reid slamming Kyle Rittenhouse. Concha argued members of the media, Reid in particular, “should lawyer up” because Rittenhouse “has a good shot to win” if he sues for defamation.
Upworthy

Two Fox News contributors share an open letter explaining why they quit the channel for good

Fox News recently debuted a three-part series on the capitol insurrection hosted by Tucker Carlson that pledged to tell the "true story behind" the January 6 attack. "Patriot Purge," which aired on Fox Nation, Fox News' subscription streaming service, claims the attack was a "false flag" operation instigated by left-wing activists and the government is using it to strip Trump supporters of their rights.
uticaphoenix.net

‘She’s lost it’: Fox News host Maria Bartiromo and AG

Former Attorney General Bill Barr and Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.Michael Reynolds, Steven Ferdman/Getty Images. Longtime Fox News host Maria Bartiromo denies having gotten into a shouting match with Trump’s AG. Speaking on the record for Jonathan Karl’s forthcoming book, former AG Bill Barr said Bartiromo “called me up and...
The Oregonian

Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s response to a discussion of the Netflix show ‘You’ has Twitter buzzing

Was Laura Ingraham unintentionally making herself the butt of a “Who’s on First?”-style joke during Monday’s episode of her Fox News show, “The Ingraham Angle”? Or was the apparent confusion Ingraham showed as guest Raymond Arroyo talked about the Netflix show “You” an intentional, scripted bit? That’s the question bouncing around social media this morning, as many are poking fun at Ingraham for her seeming cluelessness, and others are skeptical about whether the back-and-forth was genuine.
khqa.com

Rittenhouse tells Fox News he's 'not a racist person,' backs BLM

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted on charges stemming from killing two men and wounding another during the unrest that followed the shooting of a Black man by a white police officer, said in a wide-ranging interview that aired Monday night he's "not a racist person" and supports the Black Lives Matter movement.
The Independent

Trump accused of showing more support to Rittenhouse than victims of half a dozen mass shootings as president

Donald Trump has faced accusations that he showed more support to Kyle Rittenhouse than victims of half a dozen mass shooting that happened during his presidency – including in Parkland, Florida, and El Paso, Texas – after pictures emerged of the duo. “Kyle Rittenhouse has already gotten more support from Trump than the families of the victims of any mass shootings,” author John Pavlovitz tweeted of Mr Rittenhouse’s meeting with Mr Trump at Mar-a-Lago, in Florida, on Monday.“Republican politicians are falling over themselves to praise him [Mr Rittenhouse]. If you’re still voting Republican, you’re wrong.”Mr Trump told Fox News’s...
