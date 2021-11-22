ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dominion Energy Is Advancing Sustainability, Company Says In New Report

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (D) - Get Dominion Energy Inc Report accelerated the execution of its clean-energy plans and increased support for customers and communities in 2020, the company said in its newly released Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report, which can be accessed online at www.sustainability.dominionenergy.com.

"We aspire to be the most sustainable energy company in the country," said Dominion Energy Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer Robert M. Blue. "We're hitting the right milestones on the way to that goal: developing clean, renewable energy and storage; building a more diverse workforce and supply chain; improving safety; and investing in our communities to make sure no one is left behind."

The report covers the company's 2020 activities in key areas, including:

Clean Energy

  • Developing the largest offshore wind project on this side of the Atlantic Ocean
  • Owner of one of the largest solar portfolios among investor-owned utilities in the U.S.
  • Investing in storage, hydrogen, and other clean-energy technologies
  • Upgrading the grid to support renewable energy and improve reliability even further
  • Largest renewable natural gas initiative in the country

Protecting the Environment

  • Committed to net zero carbon and methane emissions by 2050
  • 43% decrease in carbon emissions since 2005
  • 32% decrease in methane emissions since 2010
  • 49% reduction in water use per megawatt-hour since 2000

Serving Customers & Communities

  • $58.1 million contributed to social betterment, energy assistance, social equity and justice, and more
  • 63% increase in spending with diverse suppliers since 2016
  • Rural broadband program to close the digital divide
  • 61,500 hours of volunteer work contributed by our employees

Empowering Employees

  • Diverse hiring increased 13.4 percentage points, to 49.6%, since 2016
  • Annual goal of 1 percentage-point increase in diverse workforce representation met in 2020
  • Hybrid remote work policy adopted for the roughly one-third of employees able to telecommute
  • Continued improvement in safety, with OSHA recordable injury rate reduced 77% since 2006

Additional sections of the report disclose environmental metrics; address the company's response to the COVID-19 pandemic; detail governance structure and risk management; and provide indices that map to standards from the Global Reporting Initiative, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

"This report underscores Dominion Energy's commitment to leading the clean-energy transition and to holding ourselves accountable by being rigorously transparent," said Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Diane Leopold. "We believe actions speak louder, and this report demonstrates that we back up our promises by making real progress."

Because diversity, equity, and inclusion continue to play an increasingly important role at Dominion Energy, this year the company released its first public report devoted exclusively to those issues. That report can be accessed at www.dei.dominionenergy.com/.

About Dominion Energy

7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable, and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energy-is-advancing-sustainability-company-says-in-new-report-301430182.html

SOURCE Dominion Energy

