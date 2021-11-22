ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Worldwide Green Packaging Industry Is Expected To Reach $441 Billion By 2028

By PR Newswire
DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Green Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Packaging Type (Recycled, Reusable, Degradable), By Application (Food & Beverages, Healthcare), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global green packaging market is expected to reach USD 441.41 Billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2028. The market for green packaging is projected to be driven by the growing consumer demand for environment-friendly alternatives to non-sustainable packaging products.Green packaging is witnessing growth due to rising environmental concerns caused by the packaging waste that ends up in landfills, polluting the environment. The packaging types categorized under green packaging are recyclable, reusable, and degradable. They are either used in the same value chain or degraded in nature without releasing harmful toxins, thus assisting companies to reduce their negative impact on the environment.Recyclable and recycled content packaging is predominant amongst all types of green packaging as it is used on a mass scale. Plastics, paper, glass, and metal are the top recycled materials used for this segment of green packaging. Plastic is the most widely used material as it is cost-effective and provides useful properties, such as waterproofing and durability. The paper segment is witnessing high growth owing to new packaging designs introduced by companies as part of sustainable initiatives.The market is likely to witness high growth over the coming years in the food and beverages sector as many players in the foodservice industry are switching to paper or compostable materials from single-use plastic cups, lids, closures, and food trays. The healthcare segment largely uses glass bottles and aluminum foil for packaging medicines, which is expected to grow in the forecast period as per the growth of the pharmaceutical industry. Green Packaging Market Report Highlights

  • In terms of revenue, the food and beverages application segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Shifting consumer inclination towards eco-friendly packaging is anticipated to spur segment growth in the years to come
  • By type, recycled content packaging accounted for 61.4% share of the overall revenue in 2019 owing to its widespread use and cost-efficiency. Growing establishments of recycling infrastructures, together with regulations and policies pertaining to the circular economy, are likely to encourage the usage of recycled content packaging
  • The growing trend of eco-friendly practices, such as the use of reusable metal straws, is pushing manufacturers further to adopt green packaging in all industries, including consumer goods and pharmaceutical products. Most packaging industry experts suggest that non-sustainable packaging will become obsolete in the coming decades as most of the packaging will be recycled
  • In January 2019, KFC announced a pledge to eliminate all non-recoverable and non-reusable plastic-based packaging by 2025. The company has adopted 100% fiber-based packaging from recycled or certified sources, replacing single-use plastic cutleries
  • In 2018, Procter & Gamble announced a sustainability goal called 'Ambition 2030'. The multi-national organization has planned to make 90% of its packaging recyclable or reusable. The company partnered with TerraCycle and SUEZ to produce recyclable shampoo bottles made from plastic collected from the beach

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope3.1 Market Lineage Outlook3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook: Packaging Market3.1.2 Related Market Outlook3.1.2.1 Industrial Bulk Packaging Market3.1.2.2 Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market3.1.2.3 Flexible Packaging Market3.1.2.4 Edible Packaging Market3.1.2.5 Other Emerging Sustainable Packaging Products3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3.1 Raw Material Trends3.3.1.1 Major Raw Materials Analysis3.3.1.2 Procurement Best Practices3.3.2 Manufacturing Trends3.3.3 Vendor Selection Criteria Analysis3.4 Technology Overview3.5 Regulatory Framework3.5.1 Standard & Compliances3.5.1.1 International Organization for Standardization3.5.1.2 Directive 94/62/Ec on Packaging and Packaging Waste3.5.2 Safety3.5.2.1 Guidance for Industry: Use of Recycled Plastics in Food Packaging (Chemistry Considerations)3.6 Market Dynamics3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis3.6.1.1 Growing Food & Beverage Industry3.6.1.2 Growing Pharmaceutical Industry3.6.1.3 Growing Demand for Sustainable Packaging3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis3.6.2.1 Volatile Raw Material Prices3.6.3 Industry Challenges3.6.3.1 Lack of Recycling Infrastructures3.7 Business Environment Analysis: Green Packaging Market3.7.1 Porter's Analysis3.7.2 PESTEL Analysis3.7.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Chapter 4. Green Packaging Market: Packaging Type Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1 Definition & Scope4.2 Type Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 20284.3 Recycled Content Packaging4.3.1 Paper4.3.1.1 Green Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts, for Paper, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)4.3.2 Plastic4.3.2.1 Green Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts, for Plastic, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)4.3.3 Metal4.3.3.1 Green Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts, for Metal, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)4.3.4 Glass4.3.4.1 Green Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts, for Glass, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)4.3.5 Other4.3.5.1 Green Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts, for Other Recycled Content Packaging Materials, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)4.4 Reusable Packaging4.4.1 Drum4.4.1.1 Green Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts, for Drum, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)4.4.2 Plastic Container4.4.2.1 Green Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts, for Plastic Container, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)4.4.3 Other4.4.3.1 Green Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts, for Other Reusable Packaging, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)4.5 Degradable Packaging4.5.1 Green Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts, for Degradable Packaging, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion) Chapter 5. Green Packaging Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1 Definition & Scope5.2 Application Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 20285.3 Food & Beverages5.3.1 Green Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts, from Food & Beverages Application, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)5.4 Personal Care5.4.1 Green Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts, from Personal Care Application, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)5.5 Healthcare5.5.1 Green Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts, from Healthcare Application, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)5.6 Others5.6.1 Green Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts, from Other Applications, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion) Chapter 6. Green Packaging Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis7.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants7.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)7.3 Vendor Landscape7.3.1 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 20207.4 Public Companies7.4.1 Company Market Position Analysis7.4.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis7.4.2.1 Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances7.5 Private Companies7.5.1 List of Key Emerging Companies /Technology Disruptors/Innovators7.5.2 Company Market Position Analysis Chapter 8. Company Profiles8.1 Amcor plc8.1.1 Company Overview8.1.2 Financial Performance8.1.3 Product Benchmarking8.1.4 Strategic Initiatives8.2 be Green Packaging8.2.1 Company Overview8.2.2 Financial Performance8.2.3 Product Benchmarking8.2.4 Strategic Initiatives8.3 Ds Smith plc8.3.1 Company Overview8.3.2 Financial Performance8.3.3 Product Benchmarking8.3.4 Strategic Initiatives8.4 Dupont8.4.1 Company Overview8.4.2 Financial Performance8.4.3 Product Benchmarking8.4.4 Strategic Initiatives8.5 Evergreen Packaging LLC8.5.1 Company Overview8.5.2 Financial Performance8.5.3 Product Benchmarking8.5.4 Strategic Initiatives8.6 Mondi8.6.1 Company Overview8.6.2 Financial Performance8.6.3 Product Benchmarking8.6.4 Strategic Initiatives8.7 Nampak Ltd.8.7.1 Company Overview8.7.2 Financial Performance8.7.3 Product Benchmarking8.7.4 Strategic Initiatives8.8 Ball Corporation8.8.1 Company Overview8.8.2 Financial Performance8.8.3 Product Benchmarking8.8.4 Strategic Initiatives8.9 Sealed Air8.9.1 Company Overview8.9.2 Financial Performance8.9.3 Product Benchmarking8.9.4 Strategic Initiatives8.10 Tetra Laval8.10.1 Company Overview8.10.2 Financial Performance8.10.3 Product Benchmarking8.10.3 Strategic Initiatives

