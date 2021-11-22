Farm Credit Mid-America College Scholarship Program Continues To Accept Applications Through December 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Credit Mid-America is proud to offer financial support to college-bound students entering an agricultural area of study. Academic College scholarships are awarded annually to individuals based on academics, leadership qualities, community involvement and passion for promoting agriculture. The application deadline for the 2022 academic school year is December 31, 2021.

College bound scholarships are among the many ways Farm Credit Mid-America invests in the future of agriculture and helps prepare today's youth to become tomorrow's agricultural leaders. Farm Credit Mid-America offers two scholarship options, the Customer Agricultural Scholarship, and the Farm Credit Mid-America Scholars program.

"Our scholarships support the best and the brightest agriculturally-focused students in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee," said Randy Barbee, community investment manager at Farm Credit Mid-America. "We're always looking for ways to make communities stronger and help launch young people in agriculture or ag-related careers. Our scholarships provide tomorrow's ag workforce with opportunities to grow and evolve in a growing and evolving industry."

Customer Agricultural Scholarship is awarded to children or grandchildren of Farm Credit Mid-America customers. Each year, 36 students majoring in agriculture or pursuing an agricultural or rural community related career at an accredited two-or four-year college, university, vocational or trade school receive $1,500 scholarships.

The signature Farm Credit Mid-America Scholars program is designed for rising college sophomores and juniors. It awards $5,000 in financial support over two academic years to 20 students each year. In addition, Farm Credit Mid-America Scholars receive week-long learning and travel experiences with a focus on leadership development and financial education. This two-year commitment from students demonstrates a living commitment to securing the future of rural communities and agricultural careers.

"Over the last five years, Farm Credit Mid-America has awarded nearly $1 million in direct financial support to students pursuing agriculturally focused careers," said Barbee. "In addition to financial support, our programs provide experiences that positively impacts the professional careers of our scholars and connects them with influential industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and others who can assist in further advancing their budding careers."

College-bound students who meet the requirements for a Farm Credit Mid-American scholarship are encouraged to apply before the December 31, 2021, deadline. The online application process takes less than 30 minutes and may require a resume and a letter of recommendation. To learn more about the scholarships or to apply visit: www.e-farmcredit.com/scholarships.

