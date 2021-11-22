ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Humana Expands Value-Based Agreement With Hutchinson Clinic To Increase Medicare Advantage Access In Central Kansas

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Humana Inc. (HUM) - Get Humana Inc. (HUM) Report, a leading health and wellness company, has expanded its value-based care agreement with Hutchinson Clinic, a physician specialty group with a 60-year legacy of focusing on high-quality outcomes for individuals in Hutchinson, Cheney, McPherson and surrounding areas. The new agreement helps ensure that Humana Medicare Advantage members will continue to have in-network access to Hutchinson Clinic's results-driven care teams at each of its more than 14 locations in 2022.

"We're extending our Medicare Advantage relationship with Hutchinson Clinic because the comprehensive and coordinated care offered by this organization should perform well in the value-based care environment," said Dr. Elizabeth Peterson, Regional Vice President of Health Services for Humana. "Value-based care models have been shown to increase preventive screenings, reduce hospital admissions and lower the cost of care. Our mission is to help people achieve lifelong well-being, and we are confident that working closely with Hutchinson Clinic will help us to carry out that mission in central Kansas."

"Success in value-based care comes down to teamwork, and for more than 60 years, Hutchinson Clinic has been putting our community's health first by taking a team-based approach to providing care," said Mike Heck, CEO of Hutchinson Clinic. "Our more than 100 physicians and providers offer comprehensive care across 37 departments including Primary Care, Oncology, Neurology and even Walk-in Care. Each of those providers and departments is connected by a single electronic medical record and coordinated support teams that allow us to surround our patients with a purposeful, value-driven care plan. Our partnership with Humana makes our team stronger and allows us to put even more patients' health first."

For more information about Humana's 2022 Medicare offerings, visit www.Humana.com/Medicare or call toll-free 1-800-213-5286 (TTY: 711). Licensed sales agents are available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, seven days a week. To learn more about Hutchinson Clinic, meet the dedicated team of physicians or to schedule an appointment, visit www.HutchClinic.com.

About Hutchinson Clinic

The Hutchinson Clinic is a team of more than 100 physicians and providers and more than 500 employees with a vision to deliver advanced, comprehensive health care to central Kansas, distinguished by the highest quality, cost-effectiveness, and accessibility. Representing all major medical specialties, Hutchinson Clinic's expertly trained physicians meet each patient's needs with expertise and experience. For more information, visit www.HutchClinic.com or follow @HutchClinicKS on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (HUM) - Get Humana Inc. (HUM) Report is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools - such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions - combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company's web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

Additional Information:

Humana is a Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO organization with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on contract renewal. Other providers may be available in the Humana network. Providers may also contract with other plan sponsors.

Y0040_KSHLGEWEN_M

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122006408/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

BlueVine Announces U.S. Small Business Resilience Program

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVine , the leading provider of innovative financial services for small businesses, today announced the launch of its S mall Business Resilience Program , which is designed to celebrate small businesses that exhibited exceptional leadership, innovation, and grit throughout the pandemic. Small businesses are the emotional center of the American economy, and they have been disproportionately impacted by the events of the last eighteen months. In honor of Small Business Saturday today, businesses can self-nominate for taking initiative while showcasing exceptional leadership and optimism over the last year. Nominations can be submitted through the BlueVine website and will close on December 31, 2021.
SMALL BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Zhangmen Education Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - ZME

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) in or traceable to Zhangmen Education's initial public offering conducted on or about June 8, 2021 ("IPO"), pursuant to the IPO prospectus (the "Prospectus") and Form F-1 registration statement, as amended (together with the Prospectus, the "Registration Statement"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 18, 2022.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Akero Therapeutics To Present At The Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases marked by high unmet medical need, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 4 th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference on Thursday December 2 at 3:30 p.m. E.T.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
City
Cheney, KS
City
Hutchinson, KS
Local
Kansas Business
TheStreet

DEADLINE: Playtika Holding Corp. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - PLTK

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) securities: (a) pursuant and/or traceable to Playtika's initial public offering conducted on or about January 15, 2021 (the "IPO"); or (b) between January 15, 2021 and November 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until January 24, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Bar-Asher v. Playtika Holding Corp., No. 21-cv-06571. Commenced on November 23, 2021 in the Eastern District of New York, the Playtika class action lawsuit charges Playtika as well as certain of its executives and directors with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cepton Technologies And Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. Announce Committed Investment Agreement For Up To $100 Million With Lincoln Park Capital

Cepton Technologies, Inc. ("Cepton"), a Silicon Valley innovator focused on the mass-market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions, announced today that it and Growth Capital Acquisition Corp ("GCAC") (Nasdaq: GCAC) have entered into a committed investment agreement ("Purchase Agreement") and related registration rights agreement for up to $100 million with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC ("LPC"), a Chicago-based institutional investor, effective at the close of the business combination between Cepton and GCAC.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Salesforce Grants Equity Awards To LevelJump Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report, the global leader in CRM, today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2014 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to new employees who joined Salesforce in connection with the acquisition of LevelJump. The Plan was adopted by the Salesforce Board of Directors in July 2014, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Yext, Inc. To Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results On December 2, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (YEXT) - Get Yext, Inc. Report, the AI Search Company, today announced that its third quarter fiscal year 2022 results will be released on Thursday, December 2, 2021, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. (ET) / 1:30 p.m. (PT) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Enrollment#Humana Inc#Hutchinson Cheney#Humana Medicare Advantage#Hutchinson Clinic#Health Services#Success#Humana Com Medicare
TheStreet

PROG Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing Of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering And Satisfaction Of Tender Offer Financing Condition

PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) , the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, and Four Technologies, today announced the completion of its previously announced offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.00% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the "notes") in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The notes are general unsecured obligations of PROG Holdings and will be guaranteed by certain of PROG Holdings' existing and future domestic subsidiaries.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cybin Announces Additional Adelia Milestone Achievements

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (" Cybin" or the " Company"), a biotechnology company focused on progressing "Psychedelics to Therapeutics™", is pleased to announce that Adelia Therapeutics Inc. (" Adelia"), a wholly-controlled subsidiary of Cybin, has achieved those milestones identified as Year 1 Q4 (ii), Year 2 Q1 (iv) and Year 2 Q1 (vii) as contemplated by the terms of a contribution agreement dated December 4, 2020 (the " Transaction Agreement") among Cybin, Cybin Corp., Cybin US Holdings Inc. (the " Acquiror"), a wholly-controlled subsidiary of Cybin, and all of the previous shareholders of Adelia (the " Adelia Shareholders").
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheStreet

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. Announces Delisting From NYSE In Connection With Closing Of Vacasa Business Combination

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. ("TPG Pace Solutions") (TPGS) , a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced that, in connection with the closing of the previously announced business combination with Vacasa Holdings LLC, expected to occur on December 6, 2021, it intends to delist from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"), following which the shares of Class A common stock of Vacasa, Inc., the surviving company, are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "VCSA" beginning on December 7, 2021. The Nasdaq listing and NYSE delisting are subject to the closing of the business combination and fulfillment of all Nasdaq listing requirements. The closing of the business combination is subject to the approval of TPG Pace Solutions shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

ROSEN, NATIONALLY REGARDED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Amarin Corporation Plc Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - AMRN

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) between December 5, 2018 and June 21, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important December 23, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Amarin securities during...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Hawks Acquisition Corp Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants, Commencing November 29, 2021

Hawks Acquisition Corp (the " Company") announced that, commencing on November 29, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 23,000,000 units may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and public warrants included in the units. Shares of Class A common stock and public warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "HWKZ" and "HWKZ WS," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HWKZ.U." No fractional public warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole public warrants will trade. Holders of the units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into the shares of Class A common stock and public warrants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

GUARANTY FEDERAL INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy Of Price And Process In Proposed Sale Of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. - GFED

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NasdaqGM: GFED) to QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) - Get QCR Holdings, Inc. Report. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Guaranty may elect to receive (i) $30.50 in cash, (ii) 0.58775 shares of QCR Holdings common stock, or (iii) mixed consideration of $6.10 in cash and 0.4702 shares of QCR Holdings common stock (subject to proration), for each share of Guaranty that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Information On The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares. Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), November 26, 2021, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET - In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the belowinformation following the exercise of subscription rights and the issue of new shares.
ELECTIONS
TheStreet

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Gaotu Techedu Inc. F/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - GOTU, GSX

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Gaotu Techedu Inc. f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU, GSX) between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important December 20, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Worldwide MHealth Industry To 2026 - Featuring Airstrip Technologies, Apple And Boston Scientific Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "mHealth Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global mHealth market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global mHealth market to grow at a CAGR of...
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy