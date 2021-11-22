Humana Expands Value-Based Agreement With Hutchinson Clinic To Increase Medicare Advantage Access In Central Kansas

Humana Inc. (HUM) - Get Humana Inc. (HUM) Report, a leading health and wellness company, has expanded its value-based care agreement with Hutchinson Clinic, a physician specialty group with a 60-year legacy of focusing on high-quality outcomes for individuals in Hutchinson, Cheney, McPherson and surrounding areas. The new agreement helps ensure that Humana Medicare Advantage members will continue to have in-network access to Hutchinson Clinic's results-driven care teams at each of its more than 14 locations in 2022.

"We're extending our Medicare Advantage relationship with Hutchinson Clinic because the comprehensive and coordinated care offered by this organization should perform well in the value-based care environment," said Dr. Elizabeth Peterson, Regional Vice President of Health Services for Humana. "Value-based care models have been shown to increase preventive screenings, reduce hospital admissions and lower the cost of care. Our mission is to help people achieve lifelong well-being, and we are confident that working closely with Hutchinson Clinic will help us to carry out that mission in central Kansas."

"Success in value-based care comes down to teamwork, and for more than 60 years, Hutchinson Clinic has been putting our community's health first by taking a team-based approach to providing care," said Mike Heck, CEO of Hutchinson Clinic. "Our more than 100 physicians and providers offer comprehensive care across 37 departments including Primary Care, Oncology, Neurology and even Walk-in Care. Each of those providers and departments is connected by a single electronic medical record and coordinated support teams that allow us to surround our patients with a purposeful, value-driven care plan. Our partnership with Humana makes our team stronger and allows us to put even more patients' health first."

For more information about Humana's 2022 Medicare offerings, visit www.Humana.com/Medicare or call toll-free 1-800-213-5286 (TTY: 711). Licensed sales agents are available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, seven days a week. To learn more about Hutchinson Clinic, meet the dedicated team of physicians or to schedule an appointment, visit www.HutchClinic.com.

About Hutchinson Clinic

The Hutchinson Clinic is a team of more than 100 physicians and providers and more than 500 employees with a vision to deliver advanced, comprehensive health care to central Kansas, distinguished by the highest quality, cost-effectiveness, and accessibility. Representing all major medical specialties, Hutchinson Clinic's expertly trained physicians meet each patient's needs with expertise and experience. For more information, visit www.HutchClinic.com or follow @HutchClinicKS on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (HUM) - Get Humana Inc. (HUM) Report is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools - such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions - combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

Humana is a Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO organization with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on contract renewal. Other providers may be available in the Humana network. Providers may also contract with other plan sponsors.

Y0040_KSHLGEWEN_M

