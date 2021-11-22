ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Water (CBA-4009)

By PR Newswire
 5 days ago

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am aware that water is a necessary part of life and that bottled water is a massive industry," said an inventor from Anderson, S.C. "This inspired me to develop a means to promote a healthier lifestyle by combining a mineral supplement together with bottled water."

He developed the CURE WATER that may provide improved health benefits as it contains essential vitamins and electrolytes. This delicious tasting beverage would incorporate more natural minerals and may appeal to athletes before and after a workout. Additionally, it would display a novel and eye-catching bottle that may attract the attention of health enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CBA-4009, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-ultimate-water-cba-4009-301427519.html

SOURCE InventHelp

LALA Calls Shareholders To Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting To Vote On Request To Cancel Registration And Listing Of Outstanding Shares

TORREÓN, Mexico, Nov. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican company focused on the healthy food industry ("LALA") (BMV: LALAB), today announced that, as resolved by its Board of Directors, it will call shareholders to an extraordinary shareholders meeting, to be held on December 13, to discuss and, as appropriate, approve a request to cancel the registration of outstanding LALA "B" shares on the Registro Nacional de Valores (RNV) and the consequent delisting from the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., pursuant to the previously announced completion of the public tender offer by Trust 410541-7.
ECONOMY
