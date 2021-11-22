Greg Brown, Chairman And CEO, Motorola Solutions, To Participate In The Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference

Motorola Solutions (MSI) - Get Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MOS) Report, a global leader in public safety and enterprise security, today announced that Greg Brown, Chairman and CEO, will participate at the upcoming Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 10:20 a.m. EST.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be featured on Motorola Solutions' Investor Relations website at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors.

About Motorola Solutions

