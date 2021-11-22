ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Greg Brown, Chairman And CEO, Motorola Solutions, To Participate In The Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Motorola Solutions (MSI) - Get Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MOS) Report, a global leader in public safety and enterprise security, today announced that Greg Brown, Chairman and CEO, will participate at the upcoming Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 10:20 a.m. EST.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be featured on Motorola Solutions' Investor Relations website at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, video security & access control and command center software, bolstered by managed & support services, create the most integrated technology ecosystem to make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we're ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com .

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122006525/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Salesforce Grants Equity Awards To LevelJump Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report, the global leader in CRM, today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2014 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to new employees who joined Salesforce in connection with the acquisition of LevelJump. The Plan was adopted by the Salesforce Board of Directors in July 2014, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

VMware To Present At The Barclays Global TMT Conference

VMware, Inc. (VMW) - Get VMware, Inc. Class A Report, a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced that Raghu Raghuram, VMware's chief executive officer, will present at the Barclays Global TMT Conference on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. PT/ 11:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast will be...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cepton Technologies And Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. Announce Committed Investment Agreement For Up To $100 Million With Lincoln Park Capital

Cepton Technologies, Inc. ("Cepton"), a Silicon Valley innovator focused on the mass-market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions, announced today that it and Growth Capital Acquisition Corp ("GCAC") (Nasdaq: GCAC) have entered into a committed investment agreement ("Purchase Agreement") and related registration rights agreement for up to $100 million with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC ("LPC"), a Chicago-based institutional investor, effective at the close of the business combination between Cepton and GCAC.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Software#Mobile Radio#Motorola Solutions
TheStreet

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. Announces Delisting From NYSE In Connection With Closing Of Vacasa Business Combination

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. ("TPG Pace Solutions") (TPGS) , a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced that, in connection with the closing of the previously announced business combination with Vacasa Holdings LLC, expected to occur on December 6, 2021, it intends to delist from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"), following which the shares of Class A common stock of Vacasa, Inc., the surviving company, are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "VCSA" beginning on December 7, 2021. The Nasdaq listing and NYSE delisting are subject to the closing of the business combination and fulfillment of all Nasdaq listing requirements. The closing of the business combination is subject to the approval of TPG Pace Solutions shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

PROG Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing Of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering And Satisfaction Of Tender Offer Financing Condition

PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) , the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, and Four Technologies, today announced the completion of its previously announced offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.00% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the "notes") in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The notes are general unsecured obligations of PROG Holdings and will be guaranteed by certain of PROG Holdings' existing and future domestic subsidiaries.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Assure Announces $435,000 Private Placement With Management And Board Participation

DENVER, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the " Company" or " Assure") (NASDAQ: IONM; TSXV: IOM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement, with participation by Assure management, the board of directors and certain employees and consultants, of up to 70,300 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares") at an issue price of US$6.19 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately US$435,000 (the " Offering"). The issue price was determined in the context of the market and in accordance with Nasdaq listing requirements and following the end of the Company's trading blackout period under its insider trading policy.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GigCapital4, Inc. Reminds Stockholders To Vote "FOR" Business Combination With BigBear.ai At Special Meeting Of Stockholders

GigCapital4, Inc. (the "GigCapital4" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, today reminded stockholders to vote "FOR" the business combination with BigBear.ai Holdings, LLC ("BigBear.ai") at the special meeting of stockholders scheduled for December 3, 2021 (the "Special Meeting"). The Company also noted the pending transfer of the listing of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock") and it's warrants to purchase Common Stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per whole share (the "Warrants"), from the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") to the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") in connection with the anticipated closing of the business combination. Trading of the Common Stock and the Warrants is expected to begin on the NYSE on December 8, 2021 under the new ticker symbol "BBAI" and "BBAIW". The last day of trading on the Nasdaq is expected to be on December 7, 2021, following the consummation of the Company's pending business combination transaction with BigBear.ai, which is currently expected to occur on December 7, 2021, subject to final stockholder approval at the Special Meeting and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CPLG, VSAT, ABTX, IHC, MCFE; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) - Get CorePoint Lodging, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a joint venture between affiliates of Highgate and Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. Under the terms of the merger, CorePoint shareholders will receive $15.65 per share in cash plus, if applicable and in certain circumstances, incremental cash consideration if CorePoint timely resolves previously disclosed tax proceedings with the Internal Revenue Service. If you are a CorePoint shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Rent-A-Center, Inc. To Participate In The 2021 Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rent-A-Center") (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII), a leading provider of technology driven and flexible leasing solutions for consumers and merchants, today announced that the Company will present at the 2021 Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, TN on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET. Members of Rent-A-Center management participating in the conference include Mitch Fadel, CEO, Maureen Short, CFO, and Brendan Metrano, Vice President of Investor Relations. A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://investor.rentacenter.com.
NASHVILLE, TN
TheStreet

Allegion To Attend 2021 Credit Suisse Global Industrials Conference

Allegion plc (ALLE) - Get Allegion PLC Report Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Patrick Shannon will discuss the company's long-term strategy at the 2021 Credit Suisse Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 1. A live listen-only webcast will be accessible via Allegion's investor website at investor.allegion.com or directly...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Vontier To Present At The Credit Suisse Annual Industrials Conference

Vontier Corporation ("Vontier") (VNT) today announced that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, David Naemura, will be presenting at the Credit Suisse Annual Industrials Virtual Conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 12:50 p.m. ET. The audio will be simultaneously webcast and will be archived on www.vontier.com. ABOUT VONTIER.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

MasTec Senior Management To Present At The Credit Suisse, UBS And Barclays Virtual Investor Conferences In December

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) - Get MasTec, Inc. Report today announced that its senior management will be presenting at the Credit Suisse Industrials Virtual Conference on Thursday, December 2 nd at approximately 1:30 p.m. ET. Additionally, management will be presenting at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Tuesday, December 7 th at approximately 4:40 p.m. ET. Finally, company management will also present at the Barclays Global TMT Virtual Conference on Wednesday, December 8 th at approximately 9:45 a.m. ET. All three presentations will be fireside chats with the respective covering analysts. Virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and MasTec's senior management are also being arranged as a part of these conferences.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi To Speak At Credit Suisse Investor Conference

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi will speak at the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 9:30 a.m. Mountain time. Lizardi will field questions from analysts and investors, as well as discuss TI's business outlook and its strategy to address key markets for its analog and embedded processing technologies and how these capabilities position the company for growth.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) - Get Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MOS) Report today announced that its board of directors has increased its regular quarterly dividend by 11 percent to 79 cents per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on January 14, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2021.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Verano Announces Conference Participation For November

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) ("Verano" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will present at the following conferences:. Grizzle Cannabis ConAaron Miles, Chief Investment Officer, will participate in a presentation....
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy