We keep finding amazing products on sale over at Amazon.com. The latest deals feature Sony’s recently launched Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbud headphones that are currently receiving an 11 percent discount that translates to $31.99 savings, meaning that you can pick up a pair for $248 on either of its two different color options. If these are a bit too much for your budget, you can also opt for the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds that are now available for $199 after a 29 percent discount that leaves them up for grabs at $199 on any of its four different presentations. Or check out the Bose Sport Earbuds that are selling for $149, which means you get to save $30 upon purchase.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO