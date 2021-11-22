ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Hit and Run Headlines!

By Mike Waters
1057kokz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI like to get the news to you as often as I can, but I try and...

1057kokz.com

Comments / 0

Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

3-Year-Old: “My Abba Took Me To A Strange Party”

[COMMUNICATED] My name is Eli. I’m three years old and that means I have a yarmulke and peyos, because I’m a big boy. That’s what my mommy told me when she had to leave to go sleep somewhere else so she could have medicine and doctors all the time… that I’m a big boy.
KIDS
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
editorials24.com

Thomas Wells dead at 46

FORMER X-Factor star Thomas Wells has died aged 46, his devastated family has announced. Wells’ shock death came earlier this month following an accident while working at his job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, his wife of 17-years told TMZ. 1. Thomas Wells was 46. According to the...
CELEBRITIES
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in November 2021

Another month, another wave of new Netflix titles hitting the platform. While you wouldn’t be wrong for chalking up the streamer as mostly a source for original binge-able TV series that go from the mind as soon as they enter it, Netflix at least tries to do some good each month with a few classic-ish movies to appeal to film fans.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Theater Company#Run Headlines
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Explorers Find Flintstone-Inspired Mansion Empty in the Woods

You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

31 cancelled Netflix shows that need to be brought back

It's never fun for fans when the decision is made to pull the plug on a beloved TV show, and although Netflix regularly delivers with its amazing content, we wouldn't be surprised if almost everyone who uses it has had their favourite show cancelled at some point or another. From...
TV SERIES
Best Life

See Little Ricky, the Last Living Cast Member of "I Love Lucy," All Grown Up

I Love Lucy was one of TV's biggest hits throughout the 1950s. But, given that the show went off the air over 60 years ago, the main cast members of the series have since passed away, including Lucille Ball (Lucy), Desi Arnaz (Ricky), Vivian Vance (Ethel), and William Frawley (Fred). Now, only one cast member who had a regular, credited role on I Love Lucy is still alive: Keith Thibodeaux, who played Little Ricky.
TV & VIDEOS
995qyk.com

News Channel 8 Reporter Reveals Why She’s Been Absent From TV

News Channel 8 Reporter reveals why she has been absent from TV. When a reporter has been away for a while, sometimes it’s because they’ve changed jobs. This one explains why she’s been missing, and we’re wishing her the best!. Melanie Michael’s bio on the News Channel 8 website tells...
TAMPA, FL
CNET

Hulu: The 10 best movies to watch tonight

Emperor (2012) -- American-Japanese historical drama film. 3212 Un-Redacted: Original Documentary Film (2021) Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) -- science fiction action film directed by J. J. Abrams and the sequel to the 2009 film Star Trek. : The 38 best TV shows to watch on Hulu | Everything you...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy