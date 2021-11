Duke Basketball has met or exceeded expectations through the first week of the college basketball season, winning its first three games and moving up to #7 in the Associated Press polls after starting at #9. Now with lessons learned from a tough nonconference season opening win over Kentucky and two wins in back-to-back games as part of the Veteran's Day Classic in Cameron Indoor Stadium, the Blue Devils start the second week of the year with a game tonight against Gardner-Webb. But if you won't be one of the lucky 9,314 people inside Cameron tonight, it might be tough to find the game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO