Templeton Founder’s Day 11.22.2021

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Templeton Historical Society celebrated Founders Day Saturday afternoon at their Templeton museum and blacksmith shop. Several hundred people turned out to visit the museum and blacksmith shop, and admire a collection of old cars parked along Main street. Southern...

Thanksgiving For Paso Robles 11.24.2021

Volunteers preparing the 37th Annual Thanksgiving for Paso Robles cleaned the kitchen and washed dishes in the kitchen at Centennial Park in Paso Robles for Thursday’s free dinner. They are expecting to serve 1500 free dinners to the less fortunate. Dinner will be served from 12-2 at the Centennial Park...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Lake City celebrates 200 years with a founders day festival

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - 200 years ago today Lake City was founded, bringing community members together to celebrate the place they call home. The Founders Day Bicentennial Celebration featured booths depicting different time periods through Lake City’s history. Some pioneering families as well as civic organizations took part in...
LAKE CITY, FL
Memory Walk in Atascadero 11.22.2021

Jim Wilkins and the Atascadero Historical Society dedicated the Memory Walk Friday afternoon near the Sunken Gardens. Wilkins built the Memory Gate out of wood from the old cedar trees which were removed from the front of the rotunda during its renovation. Bricks under the gate are for sale for $125 each, which offsets the cost of the Colony Heritage Center, which Wilkins is creating near the Atascadero Library.
ATASCADERO, CA
Last Day to Register for Founders Hall-iday Light Fight!

Today, November 19th, is the deadline to sign up as a contestant in the Founders Hall-iday Light Fight! If you want to be part of the magic, join now at founders-hall.org. Ridgefield residents and businesses (with locations visible from the road) can complete the entry form found on the Founders Hall website. Then, participants decorate their locations with holiday lights no later than December 4. From December 9-19, the public views the light displays nightly from their vehicles between 6 and 10 PM (or online) and votes for their favorites in the form of monetary donations to Founders Hall. The home or business with the largest dollar value of donations at the end of the contest is the Light Fight winner!
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Pismo Beach Clams 11.22.2021

Thousands of Pismo clams manifesting on beaches in the south county. For the past several months, thousands of them have surfaced during low tide. Scientists don’t know what it means. Usually, the clams burrow under the sand where they’re safe from predatory birds. Scientists are concerned about the safety of...
PISMO BEACH, CA
Turkey Trot in Atascadero 11.26.2021

Three hundred people started Thanksgiving Day with a Turkey Trot at Atascadero lake Thursday morning. The Turkey Trot is a fundraiser for ECHO. CEO Wendy Lewis says she was pleased with the turnout, particularly in light of the cold temperatures. People were encouraged to wear costumes. Awards were given for...
ATASCADERO, CA
Cambria Christmas Market 11.26.2021

The Cambria Christmas Market opens tonight, but it will be less elaborate and more restrictive than what might have been. The Cambria Pines Lodge has been negotiating with county planners for weeks to update their permit. Basically, no more tickets are being sold to the public. Contact the Cambria Pines...
CAMBRIA, CA
Kaleah Mcilwain

See the Christmas lights at 34th Hampden Street, visit the German Christmas market at the Inner Harbor

Things to do with the family over Thanksgiving break. Visit the Festival of Trees (virtually). The Kennedy Krieger Institute’s Festival of Trees brings you all the magical traditions of the holidays to one place. The event will include an interactive Event Experience Portal, where folks from nearly anywhere can enjoy their favorite Festival of Trees traditions. From Friday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 28 you can enjoy the festival for free all you have to do is fill out your name and email.
BALTIMORE, MD
Free Thanksgiving drives, meals and giveaways happening this weekend

We will add more events as they come up. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several organizations and community members are stepping up to help those in need this Thanksgiving season. Here’s a list of free meals, drives and giveaways happening in Kern County throughout the month. The list is organized by date. TUESDAY, NOV. 23 Catholic […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Historically Black fraternity celebrates 110th Founders' Day in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People gathered in East Knoxville Wednesday night to celebrate the founding of a historically Black fraternity, more than a century ago. It was the 110th Founders' Day for Omega Psi Phi. The fraternity was founded at Howard University in Washington D.C. and the Knoxville chapter held a celebration at the Magnolia Café to mark the fraternity's several decades of service.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Shunning retirement, Zaidy’s Deli founder is back

When new investors called Gerard Rudofsky about re-opening the pandemic-shuttered Zaidy’s Deli, he knew he had a chance to go home again. It was a 35-year home he created in Cherry Creek North at 121 Adams St. where customers could get the Jewish comfort food they craved, More importantly they received the nourishment for the soul of having a place to gather with others in the community, family, friends and someone like Rudofsky.
Conroe to light up Founder’s Plaza for holidays

The city of Conroe is expanding its Christmas spirit to Founders Plaza in downtown with lights for the first time. The council approved a contract with The Perfect Light for $66,202.24 to install the lights at Founders Plaza and Heritage Park. Director of Park and Recreation Mike Riggens said while...
CONROE, TX
Ocala CEP shares Auntie Anne’s founder’s story

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The founder of Auntie Anne’s pretzels tells us what it takes to grow some dough from the ground up. Our friends at the Ocala CEP share her story in the weekly buzz. Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
OCALA, FL
Baltimore’s Monument Lighting, In Its 50th Year, Returns Thursday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Monument Lighting, the unofficial kickoff to the holiday season, in Baltimore returns Thursday. What started as a quiet gathering of neighbors has evolved into a tradition now in its 50th year and again will feature food, live performances and a fireworks display. The fun goes from...
BALTIMORE, MD
Founders of Salad and Go to open seafood restaurant: Angie's Lobster

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Salad and Go enthusiasts rejoice! The founders of the popular Arizona-based salad grab-and-go are launching a new seafood endeavor for lobster connoisseurs. The restaurant, which will have a similar set up as Salad and Go, has multiple locations planned, with the first set to open...
TEMPE, AZ
Madison Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting

MADISON — The annual Madison Christmas Parade is back after the forced cancellation in 2020. The parade is one of the most beloved Madison holiday traditions. Each year crowds of people gather on the route down Main Street to enjoy the parade and tree lighting sponsored by the all-volunteer Madison Christmas Committee. The tree on Waverly Place will be lit after the parade on Friday, November 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
MADISON, NJ
Beth Tfiloh Synagogue To Celebrate 100 Years, Kick Off Chanukah With Community Fireworks Display

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This Sunday, Beth Tfiloh Congregation, a synagogue in Pikesville, will hold a fireworks display to celebrate the first day of Chanukah. Beth Tfiloh’s Centennial Chanukah Celebration will also be a celebration of the congregation’s 100th year. The synagogue is a Modern Orthodox congregation that was founded in 1921. The congregation was the first synagogue in Baltimore’s Forest Park neighborhood, before moving to Pikesville in 1966. The celebration is open to the community and will begin at 5:55 p.m. The event will also feature music from Six13, a New York-based Jewish all-male a cappella group known for their song parodies. Those interested in attending can find out more about the event here.
BALTIMORE, MD
Christmas Village Returns To Inner Harbor With Grand Opening Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thanksgiving is in the books, which means the holiday seasons is officially here. The Christmas Village along the Inner Harbor opened up Saturday. Mayor Brandon Scott was on hand for the opening ceremony and ribbon cutting. There was also a parade from the ice rink to West Shore Park. And there was plenty of food and drinks on hand to help warm people up and get in the Christmas spirit. The Christmas Village is both indoors and outdoors and meant to resemble a German Christmas market. It was canceled last year because of the pandemic.  
BALTIMORE, MD

