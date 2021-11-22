Templeton Founder’s Day 11.22.2021

Today, November 19th, is the deadline to sign up as a contestant in the Founders Hall-iday Light Fight! If you want to be part of the magic, join now at founders-hall.org. Ridgefield residents and businesses (with locations visible from the road) can complete the entry form found on the Founders Hall website. Then, participants decorate their locations with holiday lights no later than December 4. From December 9-19, the public views the light displays nightly from their vehicles between 6 and 10 PM (or online) and votes for their favorites in the form of monetary donations to Founders Hall. The home or business with the largest dollar value of donations at the end of the contest is the Light Fight winner!

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 8 DAYS AGO