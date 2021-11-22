ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Meta slows encryption rollout

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeta denied reports it delayed plans to deploy end-to-end encryption on its Facebook and Instagram services, though conceded to Mobile World Live (MWL) it had amended its original timeline. In a statement,...

www.mobileworldlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Stop letting Facebook track you across the web: Off-Facebook Activity

If you haven't been using the Off-Facebook Activity privacy feature, now's the time to start. The tool, introduced by Facebook in 2019, lets you see and control data that apps and websites share with the platform -- and monitor the kind of information third-party apps can access. With the privacy...
INTERNET
The Verge

Meta goes into lockdown

Last month, a researcher for Meta prepared a talk for colleagues that they knew would hit close to home. The subject: how to cope as a researcher when the company you work for is constantly receiving negative press. The talk had been approved to show at the company’s annual research...
TECHNOLOGY
KTEN.com

Is DuckDuckGo Really Safer Than Google?

Originally Posted On: https://www.alwaysvpn.com/insights/is-duckduckgo-really-safer-than-google. Although Google Chrome is one of the most popular internet browsers on the market, privacy-focused users are starting to shift their attention toward DuckDuckGo. Today, we’re going to walk you through the key differences between the two browsers and if it’s worth it for you to make the switch. Remember that no internet browser is perfect at protecting every aspect of your privacy online, which is why a secure VPN is an excellent addition to any browser you choose. We’re here to teach you how to make the most of your privacy by choosing a safe browser.
INTERNET
techviral.net

How to Send Encrypted/Confidential Email in Gmail

Gmail is right now the most used email service out there. The service is free to use, and you can send unlimited emails to any address. However, if you use Gmail for business purposes, you might want to send encrypted or confidential emails. Well, Gmail has a feature that lets...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Encryption#Mobile World Live#Mwl#Messenger
theregister.com

Email encryption should be a no-brainer, not a brain melter

Webinar Email has always been one of the weaker links when it comes to cybersecurity. But the risks to your enterprise are only greater now after large chunks of your workforce have spent almost two years working at home, often using devices and infrastructure that are less than enterprise grade.
INTERNET
PCWorld

How to encrypt files in Windows

Most of us have some rather sensitive files on our PCs. Whether it’s our tax returns, financial records, password lists (seriously, just use a password manager already), or just files you don’t want anyone to see under any circumstances, we all have our reasons for wanting a bit more security. This means that it’s time to get into encryption, which is where a drive, file, or folder is encoded (encrypted) so as to make it unreadable to anyone except the person with the right key to decrypt it. The upside is that anyone attempting to access it without the password will fail, and the downside is that if you lose the encryption key (usually a password), whatever you had encrypted will be gone forever, unless there’s a way to recover it.
SOFTWARE
Beta News

Microsoft is accelerating the rollout of Windows 11

While there are many people who are happy to stick with Windows 10 -- or even older versions of Windows -- there are plenty more who are eager to upgrade to Windows 11. Assuming your hardware makes the grade, there is some good news in this department. Microsoft is speeding...
SOFTWARE
The Independent

Facebook delays rollout of encrypted messaging amid child safety fears

Facebook has delayed a rollout of encrypted messaging amid fears such a move could put children at greater risk of exploitation and abuse. Meta, which owns the social networking giant as well as the messaging service WhatApp, said it is taking time to “get this right” and pledged to work to strike a balance between privacy and safety online.The company previously said it was aiming to rollout encrypted messaging in its Messenger and Instagram apps at one stage in 2022, but has now said it will not be complete until 2023.End-to-end encryption hides messages from everyone except those in a...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
softpedia.com

Encrypt Care

Is one of the numerous apps you can turn to when you want to encrypt and decrypt files effortlessly, especially if you are not an expert when it comes to computers. The application features a user-friendly graphic interface that makes it easy for you to choose the files you want to encrypt (drag and drop is supported). Next, you need to enter the password you want to use, select the destination folder and start the encryption.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Boxcryptor encryption tool review

Boxcryptor makes it easy to encrypt and share files and entire folders of content across a myriad of cloud storage platforms. As a zero-knowledge company, just be sure to write down your master password, because Boxcryptor won’t remember it for you if you forget. Encrypting your files is always a...
COMPUTERS
CSO

Spike in encrypted malware poses dual challenge for CISOs

Without proper inspection, encrypted data can be a significant security threat as the volume of malware in encrypted traffic grows. Most organizations are unprepared to conduct proper traffic analysis to cope with the issue. That’s the takeaway from two sets of new research into the threat malware hidden in encrypted traffic poses to organizations.
TECHNOLOGY
enplugged.com

Encrypt your WhatsApp BackUps, Not just chats.

For a few years, WhatsApp chats have been encrypted end-to-end. This means that the sender and recipient’s chats cannot be observed or intercepted by a third party. This significantly improves the safety of conversing on the Meta-owned ( Previously Facebook) platform. The issue is that WhatsApp backups on Google Drive are not encrypted by default, which means that an intruder or law enforcement agency might download and examine your chat history.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Meta isn’t ready to E2E encrypt your Facebook and Instagram messages by default just yet

Meta — the company behind Facebook and Instagram — has shared an update regarding its end-to-end (E2E) encryption plans. The company had promised that it would E2E encrypt Facebook and Instagram messages by default during 2022. Now it has pushed this deadline till “sometime in 2023” — a year later. Meta already E2E encrypts WhatsApp messages by default, but its other services aren’t ready to follow suit just yet.
INTERNET
lifewire.com

Meta Pushes Back End-to-End Encryption on Platforms Until 2023

Facebook Messenger and Instagram won't get defaulted end-to-end encryption (E2EE) capabilities until 2023 now. The platforms' parent company, Meta (formerly Facebook), announced that it would push back its original plans of enabling E2EE by 2022, according to The Sunday Telegraph. In April, Facebook said E2EE would "protect people's private messages and mean only the sender and recipient, not even us, can access their messages." Now, however, Meta's global head of safety, Antigone Davis, told the Telegraph over the weekend that the company is working with privacy and safety experts and governments to ensure it gets E2EE right.
INTERNET
Leader-Telegram

Some PCs can't auto-encrypt

The good news about Windows 11 automatic encryption is that at least some readers can avoid the problem. In the last two columns, I’ve warned that Microsoft had set Windows 11 Home and Pro operating systems to automatically encrypt consumer data. I said that was dangerous because if a PC were disabled with encryption on, a repair shop would be unable to copy its data to another PC unless the consumer could produce an “encryption key” that Microsoft had not adequately explained.
COMPUTERS
pymnts

Facebook and Instagram Encryption Delayed to 2023

Amid warnings from child safety advocates that Meta’s plan to encrypt Facebook and Instagram could keep abusers from detection, Meta on Sunday (Nov. 21) announced it’s pushing off the plan until 2023, according to a Tech Times report. Meta has been using end-to-end encryption in messaging service WhatsApp and had...
INTERNET
mobileworldlive.com

WhatsApp updates privacy policy for users in Europe

WhatsApp updated its privacy policy for Europe in response to a massive fine issued by the Republic of Ireland’s data protection regulator for a lack of transparency over how the company processed user data. A WhatsApp representative told Mobile World Live the amended policy was implemented today (22 November), offering...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy